Deborah Pennington Has a Truly Eye-Opening Experience with Cataract Surgery from Braverman Eye Center

Hallandale Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/09/2020 -- Deborah Pennington, a hospice nurse from Fort Lauderdale, had a truly eye-opening experience with cataract surgery from Braverman Eye Center. Since she was in third grade, Deborah had been wearing "thick" glasses and never really knew good vision. Taking steroids for her arthritic condition also took a heavy toll on her eyes. However, she had grown to live with the problem. Pennington recalled, "When you can't even see the large E on the eye test chart, you know that things are not great. It was something that I had learned to live with."



While she had learned to bear the issues, her continuous nightly paperwork, travel schedule and the use of steroids made her develop cataracts. Pennington realized that she needed to address cataracts as her condition worsened. So, she asked around for a solution and she found it in her own office. Dr. Roger Nydick had a cataract surgery done on his eyes by Dr. Stanley Braverman.



"As soon as I mentioned what I needed to be done, Dr. Nydick immediately told me about the Braverman Eye Center and Dr. Stanley Braverman, who performed his own cataract procedure," Pennington explained. "He told me that Dr. Braverman was amazing and the surgery that he chose to correct his cataracts and severe farsightedness, which required Tecnis Multifocal Lenses, was a major success."



When she started to research Dr. Braverman and Braverman Eye Center, she realized how famous the center was and thought that she would be in an assembly line for the procedure. But she was pleasantly surprised when each patient received personal attention including her.



"From the first time I met Dr. Braverman and the staff, it was evident that my perception about a large office assembly line was way off base," Pennington said. "Everyone had time for me - and was there every step of the way to answer and comfort."



Before the procedure was performed, Dr. Braverman explained each and every aspect of the procedure to Deborah. Even though she still had her doubts about the procedure, the results were fantastic. Pennington was blown away by the results after having had surgery in the first eye. When both of her eyes were done, Deborah's life was changed for the better.



"I cannot say enough about the entire process; from the office staff to the way Dr. Braverman went over the entire procedure with me in our initial visit," Pennington explained. "Because I had this poor vision for so long and never expected to see perfectly, the only thing I was concerned with was that my good eye would not worsen."



