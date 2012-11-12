Deborah Torres Patel, an Expert Vocal and Communication Coach, to Speak at Toastmaster's Convention

Singapore -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/12/2012 -- Toastmasters Convention in Brunei has invited Deborah Torres Patel to speak in their Semi Annual District Convention in November 2012.



As an expert vocal and communication coach, Deborah Torres Patel, has helped hundreds of thousands of people in 70 countries to speak, sing and communicate with confidence, power and authenticity. She is also a Voice Trainer and Coach to many of the world's best-selling authors, professional speakers and senior leaders of Fortune 500 companies.



Patel, who is the founder of Expressing You!, a voice, presentation, performance and public speaking training company, is also the author of a transformational “Find Your Million Dollar Voice” training that helps people become more adept and comfortable with public speaking.



“I love the Toastmasters International organization and think it’s a great way for people to practice and grow their public speaking abilities in a supportive community,” Patel said.



“It was an honor to be a guest voice expert at the District 80 Toastmasters International Annual event in Singapore earlier this year and I look forward to being a guest workshop leader at the Toastmasters Semi Annual District Convention in Brunei in November, 2012.”



As Patel noted on her ExpressingYou! website, anyone who is interested in improving their communication skills is welcome to register for her free e-course and engage with her online. The vocal and communication training course features short video coaching clips which include advice on using the vocals so that people can perform, speak and present in more effective manner.



Patel’s tips include sound advice on how to warm up the body and the voice before public speaking, simple exercises that can help reduce pre-performance jitters, and self-massage and tongue tension release stretches, which are meant to improve articulation. People who are interested in learning more about these effective techniques are welcome to visit Patel’s website at http://www.expressingyou.com and complete an easy online registration form to gain access to her free training course.



