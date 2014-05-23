Perth, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/23/2014 -- Jones Business Services now brings the most effective method of debt collection in Perth. They have professionals who are highly trained and skilled, thus deploy the best possible method of debt collection. Their expert professionals know different strategies to recover debts within the stipulated time. This is a one stop solution for recovering any kind of debt, no matter how old the debt is. They have created a niche in the debt collection market and they are branded as one of the most successful debt collection companies in the industry. In addition, the company also offers credit management and international credit recovery services.



They offer comprehensive debt collection services. One can focus on important aspects of the business while leaving the debt collection matter to Jones Business Services. They follow fruitful and personal approach for debt collection. They adopt face to face or over the phone conversation instead of sending endless e-mails and letters which mostly get ignored.



While elaborating about the debt recovery services, a spokesperson from Jones Business Services mentions, “Jones Business Services is in a class of its own when it comes to debt collection. We use a more personal approach. We speak face to face or over the phone to debtors rather than sending countless letters, not knowing if they have been read or even opened. You can also get in touch with us for debt recovery in Perth. We specialize in both commercial and consumer debt and we are tenacious in our dedication to recover your outstanding monies.”



About Jones Business Services

Active throughout Australia and with affiliations with overseas partners, Jones Business Services is licensed under the Debt Collectors act of 1964 the origins dating back to 1998. Their staffs have over 60 years’ experience in all aspects of the credit industry. Trevor Jones has also lectured in various subjects at Central TAFE including Credit Management, Credit Practices, Collection Techniques and other related subjects. Jones Business Services has also conducted workshops and seminars for business organizations and staff throughout the state of Western Australia. They are a renowned name among debt collectors as they provide superior quality services.



For more information, please visit- http://www.jbservices.com.au/



Contact Information:

1 Lichfield Street

Victoria Park,

WA 6100