Debt-Consolidation-Loans.me Website Launches Free No-Obligation Request for Financial Consultation

Peter Frost, Financial Consultant at Debt-consolidation-loans.me observes debt consolidation loan gives false luxury to people. “While they give some peace of mind for the time being but with no financial literacy and guidance, sooner or later they fall in the vicious circle of equity loans, debt consolidation, payday loans and eventually bankruptcy” he informs.



He adds “I have nothing against debt consolidation loans as a financial tool but the customer has to be able to make the best informed decision and know how they could get out of the trouble. As a pain-killer they are just ineffective.” With these ideas in mind the company launched no-obligation financial consultation cum education series a year back. With an encouraging response from the public, as a limited time offer, they are now offering the consultations for free.



In the research conducted by BCG Financials, it was observed people mistakenly assume debt consolidation itself will resolve their financial troubles. This notion is primarily because of qualifying criteria which has to be met first – giving a false sense of security to qualified home owners. It is also seen people feel bankruptcy as a way out and in order to qualify max out their credit cards and go into further debt. “Understanding the emotions and rationale behind much of the financial decisions under distress will lead to development of financial education of masses, something that hasn’t been part of the agenda of any government” says financial analyst James Prekat.



The company also launched a series of seminars and courses to its premium members in America. The seminars and courses will be delivered by leading financial education authors and will feature real-case studies of users who have faced financial crisis themselves.



