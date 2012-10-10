Debt Management Plan Company Debt Plan Direct Opens UK Call Center

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/10/2012 -- For many years, debt management was considered shameful because it meant having unsolvable financial problems. However, companies such as Debt Plan Direct are devoted to helping clients put their financial stresses behind them by working with creditors to create acceptable debt payment plans.



Debt Plan Direct was originally founded in 2006 by Managing Director Rupinder Dhillon to help clients work with debt management plan to reduce debt until it no longer exists. Debt Plan Direct’s experienced professionals focus on reducing their clients’ debts by negotiating with creditors to find a reasonable payment for each month. The company specialises in services like debt management plans, individual voluntary arrangements, bankruptcy, debt consolidation, and settlements.



Because they have been deemed one of the fastest growing new businesses, Debt Plan Direct recently announced their plan to create a UK-based call centre in order to support the company’s growth and services. Currently, Debt Plan Direct is in the process of hiring talented individuals to add to their growing team to work at the new call centre. The company plans to have this call centre complement their India sales model by being just as helpful to clients in need of debt management advice.



Debt Plan Direct’s advice concerning the company’s debt management program has been extremely successful with clients in need of a liaison between creditors and themselves. Debt Plan Direct negotiation process usually results in a payment schedule that is affordable to clients and accepted by creditors. The company’s advisors have always been able to find the best option for their clients, regardless of the situation.



Debt Plan Direct’s friendly staff is available 24/7 to any clients seeking to free themselves of debt. The company recommends that their clients get in touch with them via phone or online form in order to start their journey on the road to a debt free life.



About Debt Plan Direct

Originally incorporated in 2006 by Rupinder Dhillon, the company was re-branded as Debt Plan Direct in 2008 to reflect the company’s focus on debt management. Having experienced firsthand the problems that occur when trying to remedy personal debt problems, and the pitfalls that are apparent when dealing with creditors, Dhillon decided to help others in a similar position. Committed to making their clients’ lives simple, Debt Plan Direct takes care of all the complicated details. Debt Plan Direct’s experience of operating within the industry has raised the platform for clients to become debt free in the shortest possible time. For more information, please visit http://www.debtplandirect.com