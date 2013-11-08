Debt Relief v Launches Aiming to Offer the Best Advice on Debt Relief Solutions

Torrance, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/08/2013 -- Debt relief describes a situation wherein a portion or even the full sum of debt is forgiven to the debtor, meaning they do not need to repay it. In difficult economic times, caused in part by the reckless lending of money, debt forgiveness is an increasingly common and accessible solution for those who can demonstrate they should not have been given the loan in the first place. However, not all companies practicing debt relief on behalf of clients have the clients’ best interests at heart. Debt Relief V has analyzed and interviewed many of these companies and has compiled a list of the top three debt relief providers in the US.



The site has previously provided a good number of editorials on how to get out of debt and investigations into various means of debt relief, including debt consolidation- in which a single rate of interest is paid on a single sum, and debt settlement, in which a portion of debt is written off if the individual is able to pay a proportion of the debt as a lump sum.



The new material includes business breakdowns of the three best providers of debt relief services. Every review has been created using one on one contact with individuals within the company to ensure accuracy of representation and each business has been reviewed according to the same categories, to ensure accurate cross comparison.



A spokesperson for Debt Relief V explained, “The difficulty in choosing a debt relief provider is that all companies tend to make grand promises based on best case scenarios that rarely fit the true circumstances of the individual. Advertising cannot be relied upon to paint an accurate picture and so our independent critique is essential. We describe the best and most trusted providers of debt relief services and provide the top three to choose from. We have dealt with each company personally to ensure the review is based as much on customer experience as on the facts and figures.”



About Debt Relief V

Debt Relief V has spent several years going from organization to organization to assess their debt relief solutions and have taken their time to obtain the right information for consumers in need of debt relief. Debt Relief V meets with every reviewed company to ensure trustworthiness in their business practices. For more information, please visit: http://debtreliefv.com/about.html