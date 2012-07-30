DebtConsolidationUSA.com Installs Live Chat Software to Meet Increase in Demand for Services

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/30/2012 -- DebtConsolidationUSA.com, a website that helps connect consumers with leading debt consolidation companies, recently installed live chat software on its website.



This new feature will allow consumers to get help right away if they have any questions about the debt consolidation process or credit counseling.



The owners of the website decided to add the live chat feature as a way to meet the expected increased demand for the site’s services.



“Americans are going deeper into debt just to meet everyday living expenses due to a weak job market and economy. Consumers are struggling with debt and we want to be there in their time of need,” a spokesperson for the website noted.



This increase in credit card usage and subsequent credit card debt will undoubtedly eventually lead to an increased demand for debt consolidation and debt relief services like those offered at DebtConsolidationUSA.com.



As a reputable information and referral source for debt management and credit card debt counseling, the website works as a one-stop shop designed to assist people in learning about and understanding their options. For almost 10 years, the site has helped its customers handle their financial problems.



The website also features a blog with articles related to debt consolidation, money management and other financial topics.



For example, one of the newest posts explains credit card debt solutions and how they can possibly help families who have found themselves heavily in debt.



As the article noted, many people have gotten assistance through a local consumer credit counseling agency. There, credit counselors will go over the client’s finances and help develop a payment plan. These agencies also typically negotiate with creditors to get the interest rates reduced. In most cases, clients send the agency a monthly check to pay off the creditors.



Debt settlement is another credit card debt solution that is discussed in the latest article. This process involves contacting the card companies and offering to settle debts for a fraction of the outstanding balance. While some people have success with the do it yourself technique, most have found that working with a debt relief or settlement company is an easier route to take.



