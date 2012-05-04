Debts.org Innovates by Creating the UK’s First “Get Out Of Debt Community”

San Fransisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/04/2012 -- Prime Minister David Cameron is eager to give us the message that, “we’re all in this together”. With a global recession showing no signs of letting up and a double-dip in the United Kingdom underway, it’s easy to see how this might be true. Millions are faced with debt they find difficult or impossible to manage, often coming from multiple sources including bank loans, high interest payday loans, mortgages and credit cards.



Debts.org has been created to allow people who may be experiencing debt management difficulties to find vital information tailored to their requirements. It makes sure there is a true community, where people can get together and share information and their experiences, as well as getting free professional advice on debt management.



The site puts a premium on empowering individuals without the need for long term, legally binding agreements. It offers DIY Solutions, with a free downloadable debt management plan designed for those who owe 15,000 or less. For larger scale cases, the site offers advice on individual voluntary agreements and filing bankruptcy. It even has a hotline where approved advisors can be contacted for free until 9pm on weekdays to talk through the situation and offer advice further to that offered in written form on the site.



The forum has been designed to offer individuals the chance to talk through their issues with people who are in a similar situation, discussing options openly so each can find the best solution for them. This “people power” is looking to be the focus of the site as it re-launches this month.



A spokesperson for Debts.org was eager to encourage people struggling with their personal finances to join in the discussion, “We have just re-launched the website and we have created the UKs first "get out of debt community". We provide free help and advice on all aspects of debt management including free downloads on a range of professionally prepared reports. We have an active forum, Facebook page, Twitter account and blog because not everyone wants or needs to set up a formal agreement. Most just want some sound basic information to be able to make a more informed choice of the solution to the problem.”



