Debut Novel Asks - Are We Really Safe When People Can Be Erased from History Itself

Moses Lake, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/12/2012 -- With its excellent pacing and beautifully complex plot, Shifter is a peach of a novel. Think you know what reality is? Steven D. Jackson will convince you otherwise. Shifter is a superb debut novel that will pin you to your seat. - Cas Peace, Artesans of Albia trilogy



If no one knows you, if no one remembers you, do you really exist? What if a guy you grew up with, shared experiences with, laughed with, cried with, was always there, always dependable, ended up gone? Vanished without a trace. Not only missing, but erased as though he never existed. As though the very fabric of reality had altered to remove him from history. When individuals wield the power to alter the world and reality itself, how can anyone feel safe?



“In Shifter,” debut author Steven D. Jackson explains, “some gifted, or cursed, individuals have the ability to alter the world around them for better or worse. As John begins to realize these powers exist, he thinks they’re a gift. He soon changes his mind when his best friend is simply removed from the world. No one remembers him, no one mourns him. People can disappear from town; people can leave the country. But to be written out of existence, that’s a scary thought.”



Shifters have the ability to twist the world to their own ends, so the big question is once they’ve made a change, if you’re not in the world now were you ever? “The idea of being written out of existence itself is frightening,” Jackson explains, “and this is something John encounters quite early on in the book. Shortly after discovering it, he’s on the run for his life in a world that no longer obeys the rules.”



In Shifter, a suspense thriller by Steven D. Jackson, John Davis might be going insane. Or he might be reshaping reality. He isn’t sure which. When the world starts shifting around him, he is the only one who seems to notice. The changes seem harmless at first – sunny skies, a nicer apartment, new furniture – but quickly turn sinister when his best friend vanishes without a trace. In his search for the truth behind his friend’s disappearance, John uncovers a mysterious organization dedicated to hunting down those who can shift reality, and they want John dead. If John isn’t the Shifter, he needs to find out who is before the organization catches up to him and his reality unravels completely.



Shifter takes readers on a fast paced race against time as John tries to understand his shifting world and discover who he can trust and who is out to end his life. Shifter explores:



- The Organization - a secret group of people who work to protect the world from terrorists



- Shifters - those ruthlessly capable of manipulating reality to suit their own needs



- Recallers - people able to resist the changes happening around them



Shifter is written under the pseudonym Steven Jackson and is his first novel. Jackson is a lawyer in London and lives in Southampton, UK. A member of Mensa, Jackson served as the under 26 Mensa officer for the South East and describes it as a “strange experience.”



