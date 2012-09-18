Debut Paranormal Suspense Thriller Questions the Black and White of Evil vs. Good

New York City, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/18/2012 -- With its excellent pacing and beautifully complex plot, Shifter is a peach of a novel. Think you know what reality is? Steven D. Jackson will convince you otherwise. Shifter is a superb debut novel that will pin you to your seat. - Cas Peace, Artesans of Albia trilogy



Unlimited power at your fingertips; uncontrollable abilities too vast to handle. How do you keep your soul?



Individuals capable of wielding the power to change the foundations of the universe, to manipulate the world to fit their slightest whim; these are Shifters. Such power is deadly and uncontrollable, capable of causing death and destruction in a heartbeat. Surely they must be stopped, surely it is right to destroy them...?



“The fact that these people are so incredibly dangerous isn’t their fault,” points out Steven D. Jackson, author of the debut paranormal suspense thriller novel Shifter, “but ultimately their powers are destructive. Whether that makes them evil is another question, but once people start to hunt you down to stop you, most probably by killing you, no doubt you’d start to wield those powers against them. I feel that in these situations it’s very easy to lose sight of who’s good and who’s evil very quickly. By the time we join the battle in the novel, it’s almost impossible to pick a side.”



In Shifter, John Davis might be going insane. Or he might be reshaping reality. He isn’t sure which. When the world starts shifting around him, he is the only one who seems to notice. The changes seem harmless at first – sunny skies, a nicer apartment, new furniture – but quickly turn sinister when his best friend vanishes without a trace. In his search for the truth behind his friend’s disappearance, John uncovers a mysterious organization dedicated to hunting down those who can shift reality, and they want John dead. If John isn’t the Shifter, he needs to find out who is before the organization catches up to him and his reality unravels completely.



Shifter takes readers on a fast paced race against time as John tries to understand his shifting world and discover who he can trust and who is out to end his life. Shifter explores:



- The Organization - a secret group of people who work to protect the world from terrorists

- Shifters - those ruthlessly capable of manipulating reality to suit their own needs

- Recallers - people able to resist the changes happening around them



Shifter is written under the pseudonym Steven Jackson and is his first novel. Jackson is a lawyer in London and lives in Southampton, UK. A member of Mensa, Jackson served as the under 26 Mensa officer for the South East and describes it as a “strange experience.”



Website: http://www.thecerberusarmchair.blogspot.com/



Shifter is available through Amazon, Barnes and Noble, Itunes, Rhemalda Publishing and you favorite book retailer. It is also available in eBook format.



Rhemalda Publishing is a small press that publishes children’s, young adult, new adult, and adult fiction and non-fiction.



