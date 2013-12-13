Debut Song of Rupansh, 'Proud to Be a CA' Becomes a Big Hit Among Chartered Accountants of India

Jalandhar, Punjab -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/13/2013 -- Rupansh, a qualified CA, MBA CFA,MFA, DISA, B.COM Honors and achiever of gold medal for securing highest marks in Chartered Accountants exams in India, was recently in news for being the first Chartered Accountant to release a poetry book on secrets of the universe, ‘The Sojourn’ and a song on Chartered Accountants, ‘Proud to be A CA’. He has already achieved the title of ‘Youngest Recipient of Contribution of CA towards Society Award from the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India’ for his book, ‘The Sojourn’.



His song, ‘Proud to be A CA’ of which he himself is the music composer, lyricist and singer, has become a big hit among the Chartered Accountants of India. The song tells about the glory of Chartered Accountants profession presented in five verses. The song was released in October, 2013 and was distributed in various Chartered Accountant groups and forums. This was followed by release of its ringtone and karaoke version. The song spread quickly through electronic medium and soon became a big hit among the Chartered Accountants of India.



Rupansh is all set to release his first novel, ‘Pulchritude - An Eternal Love Story’ and second song, ‘Love Can Go So Far’. When interviewed about his forthcoming products, Rupansh revealed, “The novel is a love story based in fifteenth century Europe and the song is a romantic love song. Both of them are ready for release. The exact dates of their release will be announced soon.”



When asked about his inspiration, he said, “I have always been inspired by the hard work and dedication of my father, CA Ashwani Gupta. He has taught me to strive until the goal is achieved.”



Rupansh is currently working in chartered accountants and business consultants firm, AGASS.



About Rupansh

Rupansh is a Chartered Accountant, Musician, Writer and Philosopher. His award winning book, ‘The Sojourn’ has been acclaimed by many critics and masses around the world.



Contact Information:

Rupansh Gupta

Email : contact@rupansh.com

Mobile - (91) 9988785333

Location - Jalandhar City, Punjab State, India

Website : http://www.rupansh.com