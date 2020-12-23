New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/23/2020 -- Decabromodiphenyl Ethane (DBDPE), a kind of brominated flame retardant, has a wide range of uses in numerous commercial products. It is prominently used as a substitute for decabromodiphenyl ether in textiles, electronic gadgets, and other consumer goods.



Market Drivers



In many uses, including electrical and electronic devices, plastic and rubber materials, and adhesives and sealants, Decabromodiphenyl ethane is used as an additive flame retardant. It has a high content of bromine and has outstanding thermal stability, making it an ideal candidate in high-temperature applications. These advantages provided by the chemical are favourable for its use in electronic devices, thus boosting the growth of the demand for Decabromodiphenyl Ethane.



Regional Outlook



North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa are some of the prominent markets. The forecasts drawn in the report give readers an indication of future growth prospects and opportunities, as well as challenges and risks, in the market to help them formulate optimal executive strategies. In the formulation of products adhering to the European dioxin regulations, decabromodiphenyl ethane flame retardant may be added. In 2019, a scientific review to assess the toxicity of the compound was undertaken by the Government of Canada and found that decabromodiphenyl ethane is not hazardous to human health.



Top Leaders Operating in the Market are Novista, Albemarle, Chemtura, Tianyi Chem, Luyuan Salt Chemical, ICL Industrial Products, Hongkun Group, Suli Chemical, Oceanchem Group, Weidong Chemical, Shandong Brother, Haiwang Chem, Runke, and Unibrom Corp.



Decabromodiphenyl Ethane Market Segmentation:



Based on Product Type:



· Bromine Method Preparation



· Dichloroethane Solvent Method Preparation



· Others



Based on Application:



· Styrenic Polymers



· Thermoplastic



· Thermosetting Plastics



Key Questions Answered by the Report:



· What are the key market trends influencing the growth of the Decabromodiphenyl Ethane market?



· Who are the prominent players of the Decabromodiphenyl Ethane market?



· What is the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Decabromodiphenyl Ethane market?



· What are the key growth driving and restraining of the Decabromodiphenyl Ethane market?



· What are the strengths and weaknesses of the prominent players of the Decabromodiphenyl Ethane market?



· What are the key outcomes of the SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis?



