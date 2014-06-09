Deceit: The Naked Truth - Fact Collides with Fiction, as Young Author's New Novel Gives Bold Insight Into Revengeful Street Life

Camden, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/09/2014 -- While most authors use their first novel to simply test the literary waters, Lynette Greene is quickly proving that a debut release can also rival its genre’s bestsellers. Her new novel, ‘Deceit: The Naked Truth’, reads like a movie and is guaranteed to keep readers on the edges of their seats.



Aged just twenty, Greene keeps her readers gripped by replacing implausible hype with highly-realistic characters and situations. The results are compelling.



Synopsis:



Lataya, a drug kingpin's daughter, is forced to face the rough streets of New York on her own after her father is incarcerated.



Moving from borough to borough she meets many people, some more untrustworthy than others. While in Brooklyn she meets a young man name Kay'Sean whose love for sex and women may cause deadly sibling rivalry.



Lies and deceit has always caused hurt but will some revenge be taken too far?



“I can’t even begin to describe how diligently I had to work during the writing process,” admits Greene. “I went through numerous re-writes, beta readers and then made further improvements. However, at the end of it all, there’s a novel that I am immensely proud of.”



Continuing, “Reader feedback proves that the characters feel incredibly real, as well as the situations they encounter. My goal is to write about issues that will resonate with today’s young adults and even allow them to see themselves through the eyes of my characters. There are some dire urban issues out there, and I’m not afraid to thrust them under the spotlight.”



Greene has big plans for the future.



“I’ve got plenty more narratives on the drawing board and will have my next book out soon. Success in the literary world is hugely important to me; it’s something I’ve wanted for as long as I can remember. Therefore, I’m willing to do whatever it takes,” she adds.



‘Deceit: The Naked Truth (Volume 1)’ is available now: http://amzn.to/1rQOmIi.



About Lynette

A proud resident of Camden, New Jersey Lynette was born September 15th 1994. She has had a love for writing since a preteen. By time her skills improved during her junior year in high school she was encouraged by many to write a book. Taking the challenge to heart she finished her first book, Deceit: The Naked Truth, in 6 months. After a year of editing and rewrites she finally decided it was time to get it published.