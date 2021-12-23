December Could End Up Being a Bumper Month for Stocks

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/23/2021 -- Despite the fact that the Omicron variant has been dominating the headlines and triggering a vast amount of speculation about the negative impact this could potentially have on markets, there are also signs that December could be a great month for stocks. November and December have traditionally been the S&P 500's second-and-third-best months of the year since 1950 and history may indicate that December could end up being especially strong. The evidence for this comes from previous statistics - in particular when the S&P 500 has climbed at least 20% in the rest of the year, the index has gained an average of 1.7% in December. Of course, just because this has happened in the past doesn't mean that it will also be the case this year, particularly given the unique set of challenges that the markets face today, but it does provide a bit of hope as the end of a difficult year looms.



Established in 2004, Selby Jennings provides specialist support for talented people in sales and trading jobs USA. The firm is well established in the industry and renowned as a leading specialist recruiter across sales and trading jobs USA as well as many other areas, including investment management, financial technology, legal and compliance, risk management, quantitative research and trading, commodities and insurance & actuarial. The firm has established a database of more than a million mid-to-senior professionals over the years and has connections with organizations across the banking and financial services sector, from innovative disruptors to internationally renowned institutions. Key to the exceptional service that the firm is able to deliver to all of these clients is the combination of permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions that are engineered by the specialist, passionate team. Another essential benefit for Selby Jennings clients is the nationwide reach that the firm can deliver to most major cities including Dallas, Los Angeles, New York, Chicago and San Francisco.



When it comes to sales and trading jobs USA, the firm's extensive nationwide network is a vital part of supporting talented people in taking career-defining next steps. The USA team has the advantage of being part of a 1,000+ strong international workforce and the recruitment partner of choice to hundreds of world-leading companies as part of the Phaidon International group, which operates across 6 countries. Being able to provide such broad international reach means that Selby Jennings is truly cross border when it comes to recruitment services. The internal team at the firm is vital to the consistent work that Selby Jennings has done over the challenging conditions of the past year or so. Consultants receive training on an ongoing basis and work with best-in-class recruitment technology and strategies. As well as sales and trading jobs USA there are many different roles available via the firm today including Senior Crypto Options Quant, Investment Banking Senior Analyst and Private Equity Associate.



"Like for many sectors, 2020 marked a defining moment for recruitment. Challenged by uncertainty, but unwavering in our commitment to our clients, we have endured through 2021 with a sense of duty to clients and candidates" commented Kieran Behan, Managing Director at Selby Jennings. He went on to say, "as we reflect on the challenges of virtually securing and retaining talent, we're inspired by a team who have demonstrated a remarkable ability to adapt and continue to help all our clients secure top talent on a global scale."



About Selby Jennings

Selby Jennings was founded in 2004 and provides both local and international connections and perspective with respect to financial services roles. The firm is a specialist leading recruiter with a wealth of experience and the resources and expertise to ensure peace of mind for both clients and candidates.