Decentralized Identifier (DID) is a new kind of identifier that is globally unique, resolvable with excessive availability, and cryptographically verifiable. DIDs are generally related with cryptographic material, such as public keys, and provider endpoints, for organising impervious conversation channels. DIDs are beneficial for any software that advantages from self-administered, cryptographically verifiable identifiers such as non-public identifiers, organizational identifiers, and identifiers for Internet of Things scenarios. For example, cutting-edge industrial deployments of W3C Verifiable Credentials closely make use of Decentralized Identifiers to become aware of people, organizations, and matters and to obtain a variety of protection and privacy-protecting guarantees. This file is an introduction to the idea of Decentralized Identifiers.



In February 2023, ConsenSys acquired HAL, no-code blockchain development tooling platform that helps individuals and organizations query and automate blockchain data. With this acquisition company extend capabilities in its developer stack by using the strong configurable webhooks/notification service built by HAL. This acquisition helped company to strengthened its presence in decentralized identifiers market.



Opportunities:

- Integration of Blockchain in Decentralized Identity

- Evolving Need for Smart Contracts



Influencing Market Trend

- Privacy-Preserving Commercial Models for Digital Identity Exchange Could Radically Accelerate the Adoption of Self-Sovereign Identity



Market Drivers

- Developing Need of Non-Human Digital IDs and Security in Consumer Goods



Challenges:

- Block Chain Performance



In 2021, Microsoft work in partnership with Onfido for fast and secure identity verification and onboarding for its Azure Active Directory (Azure AD) verifiable credentials.



Analysis by Type (Private DIDs, Public DIDs), Application (Finance, Government, Healthcare, Others), End User (Enterprise, Individual)



The regional analysis of Global Decentralized Identifiers Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world. Whereas, owing to rising no. of research activities in countries such as China, India, and Japan, Asia Pacific region is also expected to exhibit higher growth rate the forecast period 2023-2028.



