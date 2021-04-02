Decentralized Identity Software Market to Witness Massive Growth by Finema, Jolocom, Okta

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/02/2021 -- Stay up-to-date and exploit latest trends of Decentralized Identity Software Market with latest edition released by AMA.

Key Players in This Report Include,

Microsoft (United States), IBM (United States), Authenteq Tarbena GmbH (Germany), Civic Technologies, Inc. (United States), Evernym, Inc. (United States), Cambridge Blockchain Inc. (United States), Finema Co., Ltd. (Thailand), Jolocom GmbH (Germany), Okta, Inc. (United States) and Keyp GmbH (Germany)



Brief Summary of Decentralized Identity Software:

Decentralized identity software is software used for identity management and verification by companies. With the help of this software companies can validate or manage the identities of employees, customers, other end users, and even devices like the internet of things (IoT) devices. Decentralized identity software helps in rapidly onboarding new users, reducing user identity fraud, reducing costs associated with provisioning and issuing digital certificates, offering end users a privacy-preserving identity verification method, and reducing security risks associated with centrally storing identity information, including regulated data such as personally identifiable information (PII).



Market Drivers

- Rise in the Incidences of Data Breaches

- Increased Number of Cyberattacks, Frauds and Other Financial Crimes



Market Trend

- Growing Need of Non-Human Digital IDs and Security in Consumer Goods



Restraints

- Interoperability Among the Identity System



The Global Decentralized Identity Software Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Software, Service), Platform (Mobile Based, PC Based), Industry Vertical (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), Retail and eCommerce, Government and Defense, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Manufacturing, Telecommunications and IT, Energy and Utilities, Media and Entertainment, Travel and Hospitality, Automotive and Transportation, Others), Deployment (Cloud-Based, On-Premise), Pricing Model (Free Trial, Monthly Subscription, Annual Subscription, One-Time License)



Regions Covered in the Decentralized Identity Software Market:

- The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

- North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

- South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

- Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

- Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).



