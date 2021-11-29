Decentralized Trials and Telemedicine Research Accelerated During COVID-19 Pandemic

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/29/2021 -- While the first sign of the pandemic in many industries was an increase in activity, in the world of R&D jobs in pharma it was when nothing happened at all. The usual supply of clinical data simply disappeared as lockdowns forced people to stay at home and made normal structures and circumstances impossible. 40% of life sciences companies had to delay or cancel a study as a result of the conditions that were triggered by the pandemic and this has forced a rethink in terms of the way that clinical studies happen going forwards. The industry has now been forced to accept that disruption could well be the norm and, even though most research has now resumed, it's clear that there is no such thing as a return to the old normal. Decentralized trials and telemedicine really took off during the pandemic and many businesses have continued these practices even as the world has opened up once again, so much so that they could be the foundation for life sciences R&D going forward.



Established in 2012, EPM Scientific is a leading specialist recruiter to the life sciences industry, including for R & D jobs in pharma.



One of the key strengths at EPM Scientific is the market knowledge that the entire team has, whether that relates to R & D jobs in pharma or quality and regulatory roles. Consultants are trained on an ongoing basis to ensure that insight levels are high and all work with best-in-class recruitment technology and strategies. The team in the USA also has the advantage of being part of a 1,000+ strong international workforce and is the recruitment partner of choice to hundreds of world-leading companies through being part of the Phaidon International group, which operates across 6 countries. Talent drives success and the work that EPM Scientific does has enabled organizations across the life sciences sector to tackle the challenges that have arisen in recent months thanks to resilient recruitment strategies. As well as R & D jobs in pharma there are currently many other roles available via the firm today, including Clinical Trial Manager, Automation Engineer, Synthetic Organic Chemist and Manager of QA Validation.



"Like for many sectors, 2020 marked a defining moment for recruitment. Challenged by uncertainty, but unwavering in our commitment to our clients, we have endured through 2021 with a sense of duty to clients and candidates", commented Kieran Behan, Managing Director at EPM Scientific. He went on to say, "as we reflect on the challenges of virtually securing and retaining talent, we're inspired by a team who have demonstrated a remarkable ability to adapt and continue to help all our clients secure top talent on a global scale."



