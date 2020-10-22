Deception Technology Market Critical Analysis with Expert Opinion: GuardiCore, LogRhythm, Cymmetria

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/22/2020 -- Latest Report Available at Advance Market Analytics, "Deception Technology Market" provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics and a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining industry growth.



The global Deception Technology market focuses on encompassing major statistical evidence for the Deception Technology industry as it offers our readers a value addition on guiding them in encountering the obstacles surrounding the market. A comprehensive addition of several factors such as global distribution, manufacturers, market size, and market factors that affect the global contributions are reported in the study. In addition the Deception Technology study also shifts its attention with an in-depth competitive landscape, defined growth opportunities, market share coupled with product type and applications, key companies responsible for the production, and utilized strategies are also marked. According to AMA, the Global Deception Technology market is expected to see growth rate of 12.39% and may see market size of USD2.67 Billion by 2024.



Key players in the global Deception Technology market

GuardiCore Ltd. (Israel), SEC Technologies, s.r.o. (Slovakia), Shape Security Inc. (United States), Attivo Networks, Inc. (United States), TrapX Security, Inc. (United States), LogRhythm Inc. (United States), Allure Security Technology, Inc. (United States), Smokescreen Technologies Pvt. Ltd. (India), Fidelis Cybersecurity (United States) and Cymmetria Inc. (Israel) are some of the key players that are part of study coverage. Additionally, the Players which are also part of the research are Illusive Networks (United States), Rapid7 Inc. (United States), Hexis Cyber Solutions, Inc. (United States), Percipient Networks (United States), ForeScout Technologies Inc. (United States) and Shadow Networks (Acalvio Technologies, Inc.) (United States).



The cybersecurity threats are increasing day by day with the introduction to a number of hacking techniques and virtual tools. It leads to increase the organization expenses in incorporating the losses incurred by hacking attacks. Thus, the demand for deception technology has been increased across the glove to minimize and track the hacking attacks. Deception technology secures the network systems from harmful malware, assists in tracking the actions of the hackers as well as prevent the possible damage which can be caused by unauthorized access to the organizations' own network. With the growing adoption of IoT enabled and cloud-based applications need of deception technology has been increased over the past couple of years.



Market Trend

- Adoption of Advanced Deception Systems Capable of Tracking Hackers

- Inclusion of Hacking Technique Tracing and Analytics Tools



Market Drivers

- Rising Instances of Fishing, Key Logger and Zero-Day Attacks

- Growing Adoption of Safe and Secure IoT Based Applications



Opportunities

- Escalating Demand for Cyber Security Tools from North American Market

- Increasing Need for Protecting Data Centers and Networks



Restraints

- Lack of Awareness of About the Cyber Security Tools

- Growing Use of Pirated Tools Instead of Paid and Premium Deception Tools



Challenges

- Lack of Expertise in Handling such Complex Software

- Growing Usage of Cloud Computing and Virtual Environment which is Prone to Hacking Attacks



The Deception Technology industry report further exhibits a pattern of analyzing previous data sources gathered from reliable sources and sets a precedent growth trajectory for the Deception Technology market. The report also focuses on a comprehensive market revenue streams along with growth patterns, Local reforms, COVID Impact analysis with focused approach on market trends, and the overall growth of the market.



Moreover, the Deception Technology report describes the market division based on various parameters and attributes that are based on geographical distribution, product types, applications, etc. The market segmentation clarifies further regional distribution for the Deception Technology market, business trends, potential revenue sources, and upcoming market opportunities.



The Global Deception Technology Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Application (Application security, Data Security, Endpoint security, Network security), Deployment Model (On-premise, Cloud-based), End User (Government Organizations, Large Enterprises, SMEs)



The Deception Technology market study further highlights the segmentation of the Deception Technology industry on a global distribution. The report focuses on regions of LATAM, North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World in terms of developing market trends, preferred marketing channels, investment feasibility, long term investments, and business environmental analysis. The Deception Technology report also calls attention to investigate product capacity, product price, profit streams, supply to demand ratio, production and market growth rate, and a projected growth forecast.



In addition, the Deception Technology market study also covers several factors such as market status, key market trends, growth forecast, and growth opportunities. Furthermore, we analyze the challenges faced by the Deception Technology market in terms of global and regional basis. The study also encompasses a number of opportunities and emerging trends which are considered by considering their impact on the global scale in acquiring a majority of the market share.



The study encompasses a variety of analytical resources such as SWOT analysis and Porters Five Forces analysis coupled with primary and secondary research methodologies. It covers all the bases surrounding the Deception Technology industry as it explores the competitive nature of the market complete with a regional analysis.



