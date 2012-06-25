Deciding on Live-In Care for Loved Ones Made Easier by Otus Live in Care

San Fransisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/25/2012 -- Decisions about live-in care for elderly relatives can be tough and should not be taken lightly. Those who are researching live-in care options must be sure that the service provider that they choose is trustworthy and reliable. At the same time, most people will have budget limitations, and so the solution must also be cost efficient.



For those in search of information regarding the live-in care of a loved one, there is a new service called Otus Live in Care that has just been launched in order to cater to these needs. Otus Live in Care provides quality personal carers to take care of loved ones in their own homes instead of in nursing homes. Live-in care can be preferable to nursing-home care for many reasons, and the Otus Live in Care website explains how the company differentiates itself from other care providers:



“We take the time to discuss in detail the personal needs of our Clients. We then handpick the best and most suitable Personal Carer for our Client. Otus offers a cost effective alternative to residential care homes that enables Clients to be able to remain in the comfort of their own homes, allowing for far more independence.”



Visitors who want to find out more about care for the elderly at home can visit the Otus Live in Care website for detailed information about what kinds of clients they cater to and what kinds of personal carers they engage.



For those considering the live-in care option for a relative, there is information on the Levels of Care that they can request as well as the costs for each level. There is also an FAQ that can answer most questions that clients might have about the service engagement.



Because the well-being of the elderly is the ultimate priority of Otus Live in Care, its website also provides a blog the covers many relevant topics. These topics range from afflictions that commonly affect the elderly to emotional issues that the elderly might face. By reading these articles, visitors can feel more prepared to make a decision regarding their elderly relatives.



On the Otus Live in Care website, visitors can find numerous resources that will allow them to choose the right personal carers for their loved ones.



About Otus Live in Care

Otus Live in Care offers a personal, dependable service to introduce quality Personal Carers and companions to our Clients to allow them to live in their own homes. Otus Live in Care offers a realistic alternative to residential care homes, as live in care at home often costs less.



For more information, please visit: http://www.otusliveincare.co.uk/