Decision Diagnostics Corp. (OTC:DECN) Investor Notice: Lawsuit Alleges Securities Laws Violations

Westlake Village, CA based Decision Diagnostics Corp. develops smart phone based electronic medical record (EMR) technologies. Decision Diagnostics Corp claimed early in the year that it had a finger prick test that could detect the novel coronavirus and return results in less than one minute.



On December 17, 2020, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") filed a lawsuit alleging Decision's claims were untrue.



Shares of Decision Diagnostics Corp. (OTC: DECN) declined from $0.45 per share in August 2020 to as low as $0.01 per share on December 21, 2020.



The plaintiff claims that between March 3, 2020 and December 17, 2020, the Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and failed to disclose to investors that Decision Diagnostics had not developed any viable COVID-19 test, much less a test that could detect COVID-19 in less than one minute, that the Company could not meet the FDA's EUA testing requirements for its purported COVID-19 test, that accordingly, Defendants had misrepresented the timeline within which it could realistically bring its COVID-19 test to market; (iv) all the foregoing subjected Defendants to an increased risk of regulatory oversight and enforcement, and that as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.



