Decision Diagnostics Corp. (OTC:DECN) Long Term Investor Notice: Investigation of Potential Wrongdoing

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/05/2021 -- An investigation was announced over potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain directors of Decision Diagnostics Corp.



Investors who are current long term investors in Decision Diagnostics Corp. (OTC: DECN) shares, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm for investors inOTC: DECN stocks follows a lawsuit filed against Decision Diagnostics Corp. over alleged securities laws violations. The investigation on behalf of current long term investors in OTC: DECN stocks, concerns whether certain Decision Diagnostics directors are liable in connection with the allegations made in that lawsuit.



The plaintiff alleges that the Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and failed to disclose to investors that Decision Diagnostics had not developed any viable COVID-19 test, much less a test that could detect COVID-19 in less than one minute, that the Company could not meet the FDA's EUA testing requirements for its purported COVID-19 test, that accordingly, Defendants had misrepresented the timeline within which it could realistically bring its COVID-19 test to market; (iv) all the foregoing subjected Defendants to an increased risk of regulatory oversight and enforcement, and that as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.



Those who purchased shares of Decision Diagnostics Corp. (OTC: DECN) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



