Decision Support LLC Announces New and Exciting Partnership with BEC Plastic Card Solutions

Matthews, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/09/2014 -- BEC Plastic Card Solutions of Richmond, Virginia, and Decision Support LLC based in Matthews, North Carolina, announced a new partnership at the VEBA conference in March to deliver the EViD electronic poll book services to Virginia localities.



EViD has been certified in Virginia since 2009 and used in every election in Henrico County since installation in 2011. The EViD system has proven to be a valuable asset for election management in over 20 states.



Virginia localities expressed interest in this new alliance and the EViD poll book for many reasons, including that BEC has been supporting election jurisdictions across Virginia for years and has a great reputation for customer support and service. In addition, the EViD poll book is interfaced with the VERIS System by sharing voter information and providing automated voter history update reducing canvass time, and archiving history.



Furthermore, EViD is cost effective; for example, it is compatible with currently owned, purchased or rented hardware using any Windows platform, and real-time monitoring and reliable synchronization is available, as well as up-to-the-minute statistics for all active poll sites. Poll book software updates are automatic, and EViD has an extensive reporting structure and support for recounts.



Mike Sibley, President of the Secured Election Management division of Decision Support, said “Teaming up with BEC will allow us to directly support many more jurisdictions in Virginia and ensure that each gets the hands-on support so critical during election season.”



According to Kevin White, Service Manager of BEC, “We worked with the previous vendor’s poll books and frankly we had a difficult time getting the support and assistance we needed to keep the poll books up and running. With Decision Support, we have a 30-year-old company committed to the elections business and an Electronic Poll book called EViD, which is rock solid and tailored specifically to the election laws of Virginia.”



With limited to no support for the older poll books, many jurisdictions are seeking BEC and Decision Support’s help to quickly deploy the new technology.



“We are committed to making sure every new customer gets off to a quick and trouble-free start this year,” noted Sibley.



“With our software and support in Henrico County being so successful, we have the template to quickly deliver to the other Virginia jurisdictions. Also, unlike the older technology, our electronic poll book software will run on the laptops the jurisdictions already have – this is a substantial savings over the hardware upgrade many jurisdictions are facing with the older poll books.”



“We are a software and service company in the elections market, and we look to team up with partners that are as serious as we are about delivering on our promise to election officials,” added Bruce Wilkinson, CEO of Decision Support.



“With companies like BEC we can insure that ‘no excuse’ support is provided in a timely, quality manner the elections officials can depend on.”



About Decision Support

Decision Support is a North Carolina software firm that provides election management software solutions as well as data management, process management and reporting software products. For more information, please visit www.decisionsupport.com.



About BEC Plastic Card Solutions

BEC is a Virginia company that provides secured id and other services to the elections professionals in Virginia. BEC also provides secured id services to the commercial, medical and education markets. For more information, please visit www.becplasticcard.com.