Deck by Design Launch New Website

Totton, Hampshire -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/20/2013 -- Deck By Design are independent contractors who specialise in providing high quality decking solutions to the residential market.



Established for over 5 years they have helped many home owners realise their dream of a comfortable and convenient outdoor space. From their base in Hampshire in the UK they cover a 30 mile area around Southampton, offering free design consultations and quotes and with a range of services from a complete deck design through to an ongoing maintenance contract.



Deck By Design have just launched a new website to provide a wealth of helpful information to potential customers who are interested in adding a deck to their outdoor space.



Sales manager Jeff Andrews explains more:



"We already have a very busy business but realised that in this day and age we really needed to have a presence on the world wide web. Many of our customers have asked us why we have taken so long to get on line but the truth is we simply haven't had the time up to now. We think the site will be a big help in getting our name out there and providing helpful information to our existing customers."



Deck By Design pride themselves in providing innovative decking solutions and specialise in installations that the DIY home owner would find difficult. Sloping sites or sites with difficult access conditions can both be easily managed by the team at Deck By Design.



The business owner, South African Brett Soekershof says "We haven't had to bring in a helicopter yet to access a site, but if we need one I know a man that can help us !"



If you're in the Southampton area and interested in discussing your next decking project, please visit the Deck by Design website: http://soekershof.com/



There are various sections to the website covering things like, decking types , decking maintenance and decking materials.



Deck By Design is a trading name of SOEKERSHOF Ltd, a UK registered general building company.



Contact:

Deck By Design

Brett SOEKERSHOF

32 Beaumont Road,

Totton, Hampshire

+44 1489 79 63 75

info@soekershof.com