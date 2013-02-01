Deck of Cards WOD v2.1 - Sustaining the New Year's Fitness Resolutions

Wichita Falls, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/01/2013 -- Today, Apps For Time, LLC is pleased to announce the release of Deck of Cards WOD v2.1.0, an update to their easy-to-use workout application developed exclusively for the iPhone and iPod Touch devices. This release is just in time to keep you motivated towards your New Year's resolutions. The workout iPhone app you know and love just went into over-drive. Take your conditioning to the next level!



This major release updates the user interface for the iPhone 5's 4-inch screen. CrossFit fire-breathers, frequent travelers, and workout enthusiasts will be excited to know that more settings and customized control have been built into this update. And all of the settings can be changed from within the application! Specifically, four pre-built difficulty levels have been designed (student, athlete, competitor, and sick) and a special custom setting for you to create a workout as hard as you wish. You can even make your own deck of cards.



Social media integration is another highlight, so workouts can be shared through Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, Foursquare, and more. Compete with your friends and share you results all through the Deck of Cards WOD iPhone app.



The Deck of Cards WOD app allows users to get an intense workout with the greatest ease and flexibility. The app can be used anytime, anywhere by anyone at any skill level from beginner to advanced. The exercises are simple to perform and can be done at home with little to no gym equipment. There are multiple levels of difficulty for each workout to choose from, and there is a custom workout that can be modified as necessary. Users can email their results or share through social media to challenge their friends. A detailed workout history allows users to track their progress and successes.



Deck of Cards WOD Features:

- Choose from 4 Difficulty Levels

- Create Custom Workouts

- Built-in Timer

- Share Results with Friends

- View Detailed Workout History



Availability: Deck of Cards WOD is only $0.99 USD (or equivalent amount in other currencies) and available worldwide exclusively through the Apple App Store in the Health & Fitness category. If you have questions or feedback please email us, we'd love to hear from you!



Device Requirements:

- iPhone, iPod touch, and iPad



Apps For Time Website

Deck of Cards WOD

Download

Purchase

Screenshots



About Apps For Time, LLC

Located in San Antonio, TX, Apps For Time, LLC was founded in 2011 by Steven Pugh. Apps For Time, LLC is focused on iOS development and cyber security consulting. All Material and Software (C) 2013 Apps For Time, LLC / All Rights Reserved. Apple, the Apple logo, iPod, the iPod logo, are registered trademarks of Apple Computer in the U.S. and/or other countries.



Steven Pugh

Owner

rx@appsfortime.com

http://www.appsfortime.com/