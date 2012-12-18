Deck the Halls with Marrazzo Landscaping Custom Designs

Newtown, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/18/2012 -- It is never too early or late to start planning the next outdoor project, and at Marrazzo Landscaping, they now offer homeowners the ability to design their own custom deck or patio space for their Pennsylvania or New Jersey home. For those looking for that “wow” factor for their home, a custom deck in New Jersey might be the meal ticket to finally using that vacant space out back. There is nothing more relaxing then spending time with family and friends on one’s custom deck or patio enjoying the beautiful outdoors.



For homeowners who simply love the outdoors and become stir crazy during the fall and winter, they can now benefit from having a custom deck at their Pennsylvania home built. The professional designers at Marrazzo Landscaping can build a custom fire pit so that families and their children can toast s’mores on a brisk winter night. If homeowners happen to have an idea for their own or need some major assistance in the design, the landscapers and designers will whip up some layouts. When designing a custom deck for Bucks County homes, the choices are endless depending on taste and what one wants to use the space for. Marrazzo’s Landscapers will complete the custom deck with every finishing detail one could dream of such as lighting or some bushes and shrubbery.



Known as one of the best Pennsylvania landscape contractors in the area, homeowners can expect outstanding designs and services. The experienced team will work with each homeowner every step of the way to make sure it is exactly what they had envisioned for the exterior of their home. Marrazzo Landscaping is proud to also offer custom services in Bucks County, PA.



About Marrazzo Landscaping

Located in the heart of Bucks County, the full service landscaping company J. Marrazzo Landscaping has been around since 1976. The owner and manager of the organization, Joe Marrazzo, deals with every project personally in making sure his experienced professional landscapers are surpassing all homeowner’s expectations. Being that Marrazzo is staffed with some extremely innovative and creative designers, homeowners will be sure to have a very unique, one of a kind design for their home.



