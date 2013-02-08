Deck Waterproofing Experts Redesign Garage Floors with Attractive and Protective Coating

Seal Beach, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/08/2013 -- Deck Waterproofing Experts redesign basic garage floors with beautiful liquid granite coating. For car lovers, interior design gurus and proud homeowners these floors bring a new type of brilliance to any garage. If the quality and up keep of your car and home are important, shouldn't the space your car is in too?



Liquid Granite is a special material used on garage floors making it appear as actual granite or terrazo flooring. These floors are designed to handle the typical wear and tear associated high traffic areas such as garages. The material is easy to clean, resistant to any vehicle fluids (as well as other stains) and exceptionally economical. The coating system for implementing Liquid Granite is layered using several various Epoxy Base coats, Clear Urethane and/or Poly Urea Topcoats. Topcoats are easily installed over a two day process.



Offering a lifetime warranty, Deck Waterproofing Experts guarantee their materials are created to be low-voc, non-flammable, and high performance topcoats. Additionally, these floor coatings are odorless and non-toxic, allowing you and your loved ones to go about your daily routine without having to worry about dangerous fumes in your home.



About Deck Waterproofing Experts

Servicing the Southern California region, Deck Waterproofing Experts has been the industry leader for over 15 years. We are proud to offer our excellence from Malibu, to Norco to San Diego. Wes Meursing handles the company's management duties. Customers can reach him personally, day or night by phone, text or email. Growing up in the deck coating business, Wes started out at the bottom installing deck coatings on weekends while attending school. After high school he began full time employment and has worked his way to the top over the past 20 years.



