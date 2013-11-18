Deckcraft Custom Decks Unveils Deck Accessories

Honey Brook, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/18/2013 -- A deck gives homeowners a great place to have guests over or a place for the family to gather and enjoy each other’s company. Most of the time decks are just a plain wooden structure that has room for a table and some chairs, but it does not always add much to the appearance of the outside of the home. Deckcraftcustomdecks , the leader for deck construction in Chester County, is proud to announce their new deck accessories that will transform a plain deck design into something that homeowners can feel very proud to show their friends and family.



For years Deck Craft Custom Decks has been providing homeowners in Chester County, and surrounding areas, with the highest quality decks around. Deck Craft Custom Decks was one of the first companies to adopt the new vinyl covered wood decks, which drastically reduce the maintenance cost for the homeowner. With their commitment to giving customers what they want at a reasonable price, Deck Craft Custom Decks stands above the competition in the area.



What customers have been calling for are the special touches that will make their deck stand out from others in the area, and Deck Craft Custom Decks has delivered. Their new deck accessories allow homeowners to add class and sophistication to the deck, and make the deck into something they are really proud of. Some of the accessories can be found at http://www.deckcraftcustomdecks.com and include things like flower boxes and lights. Deck Craft Custom Decks also now offers the inclusion of personalized designs, such as colors or special plates, which give homeowners a deck unlike any other. Homeowners should go to http://www.deckcraftcustomdecks.com to see the full line of deck accessories.



With the inclusion of the new accessories, Deck Craft Custom Decks stands ready to continue its dominance of the deck market in Chester County. Homeowners will be pleased with the level of customization available, and they will understand the importance of having a professional construct their deck.



FOR MORE INFORMATION: Visit http://www.deckcraftcustomdecks.com or call (610) 273-3317.