Deckers Outdoor Corp (NASDAQ:DECK) Investor Alert: Investigation over Potential Violations of Securities Laws

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/21/2012 -- An investigation on behalf of investors in NASDAQ:DECK) shares over potential securities laws violations by certain officers and directors at Deckers Outdoor Corp in connection with certain financial statements was announced.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on possible claims on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Deckers Outdoor Corp (NASDAQ:DECK) concerning whether the company, certain of its officers and directors, or others have possibly violated federal securities laws. Specifically, the investigation concerns whether certain statements about Deckers Outdoor’s business, its prospects and its operations were potentially materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Deckers Outdoor reported that its annual Revenue rose from $689.45million in 2008 to $1.37billion in 2011 and its Net Income rose from $73.95million in 2008 to $199.05million in 2011.



Shares of Deckers Outdoor Corp (NASDAQ:DECK) rose since its 3:1 split on July 6, 2010 from under $45 per share to as high as $117.66 per share on October 28, 2011.



Then on April 26, 2012, after the market closed, Deckers Outdoor Corp reported its first quarter 2012 financial results. Among other things, Deckers Outdoor revised its 2012 fully year forecast.



Shares of Deckers Outdoor Corp (NASDAQ:DECK) fell from $69.45 on April 26, 2012, to as low as $50.40 per share on April 30, 2012.



On May 18, 2012 NASDAQ: DECK shares closed at $53.22 per share.



