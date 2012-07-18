Deckers Outdoor Corp (NASDAQ:DECK) Investor Alert: Lawsuit Deadline on July 30

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/18/2012 -- A deadline is coming up on July 30, 2012 in the lawsuit filed for investors of Deckers Outdoor Corp (NASDAQ:DECK).



Investors with a substantial investment in Deckers Outdoor Corp (NASDAQ:DECK) shares between October 27, 2011 to April 26, 2012, should get active before the Deadline that is coming up on July 30, 2012, and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



According to the complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California the plaintiff alleges on behalf of purchasers of Deckers Outdoor Corp (NASDAQ:DECK) common stock between October 27, 2011 to April 26, 2012,that Deckers Outdoor Corp and certain of its officers and directors violated the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 by issuing allegedly materially false and misleading statements between October 27, 2011 to April 26, 2012.



On April 26, 2012, after the market closed, Deckers Outdoor Corp reported its first quarter 2012 financial results. Among other things, Deckers Outdoor revised its 2012 fully year forecast.



Shares of Deckers Outdoor Corp (NASDAQ:DECK) fell from $69.45 on April 26, 2012, to as low as $43.25 per share on June 28, 2012.



On July 17, 2012 NASDAQ: DECK shares closed at $46.87 per share.



Those who purchased shares of Deckers Outdoor Corp (NASDAQ:DECK) between October 27, 2011 to April 26, 2012, have certain options and there are strict and short deadlines running. Deadline: July 30, 2012. NASDAQ:DECK investors should contact the Shareholders Foundation, Inc.



