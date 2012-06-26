Deckers Outdoor Corp (NASDAQ:DECK) Long Term Investor Investigation over Possible Wrongdoing

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/26/2012 -- Certain directors and officers of Deckers Outdoor Corp are under the investigation for current long term investors in Deckers Outdoor Corp (NASDAQ:DECK) shares over possible breaches of fiduciary duties in connection with certain statements.



The investigation by a law firm for current long term investors in Deckers Outdoor Corp (NASDAQ:DECK) stocks follows a lawsuit filed earlier by shareholders who purchased NASDAQ:DECK shares only between October 27, 2011 to April 26, 2012, against Deckers Outdoor Corp.



The investigation on behalf of current long term investors in Deckers Outdoor Corp (NASDAQ:DECK) stocks, including also those who purchased within or prior to the above stated time frame, concerns whether certain Deckers Outdoor officers and directors are liable in connection with the allegations made in that lawsuit.



According to that complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California the plaintiff alleges that Deckers Outdoor Corp violated the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 by issuing allegedly materially false and misleading statements between October 27, 2011 to April 26, 2012.



On April 26, 2012, after the market closed, Deckers Outdoor Corp reported its first quarter 2012 financial results. Among other things, Deckers Outdoor revised its 2012 fully year forecast.



Shares of Deckers Outdoor Corp (NASDAQ:DECK) fell from $69.45 on April 26, 2012, to as low as $44.36 per share on June 25, 2012.



