"Declaration of War," a New Board Game Challenging Players to Succeed in a Criminal Enterprise, Now on Kickstarter!

Riverdale, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/14/2020 -- A new tabletop board game, Declaration of War is rooted in themes of criminal activity and gang culture. Challenging players to navigate a crime-ridden world, each must master in-game mechanics to become a successful criminal kingpin of their own. Created by Justin Myles, who grew up on the South Side of Chicago, Declaration of War incorporates many personal observations from Myles' life in Chicago, including elements of real criminal activity observed on Chicago's streets to bring honest portrayals of criminal enterprises and the lives of criminals to the game.



For the first time, players will explore criminal lifestyles and map out their rise within a criminal enterprise. Earning positive reviews from early players, Declaration of War is being brought to the next level with new game mechanics and functionalities that create an innovative new gaming experience for players of all backgrounds.



Declaration of War is now available on Kickstarter. Funds from this campaign will be used to self-publish Declaration of War and to cover costs associated with production, shipping, labor, and marketing. The first copies of the exciting new board game are expected to ship to backers worldwide in early June 2020, and the Kickstarter campaign is located on the web at https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/justinmyles/declaration-of-war-board-game



Supporters around the world can back Declaration of War by making generous pledges and contributions via Kickstarter. Pledges start at as little as $10. But for a pledge of $20 or more, unlock other rewards as a token of your support, including an early copy of Declaration of War. Some rewards are limited, so do act fast. More information is available on the Kickstarter campaign page.



About Declaration of War



Declaration of War, a new tabletop game, brings real-crime elements from the streets of Chicago to players worldwide. Challenging players to rise through the ranks and become a master criminal kingpin, Declaration of War is bringing new challenges to tabletop board gamers worldwide.



