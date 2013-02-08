Decline in GDP Could Lead to the Bankruptcy Filing Numbers Ramping Up Again

Huntington Beach, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/08/2013 -- With economic news continuing to come out at a breakneck pace, the experts at DebtFreeBankruptcyAttorney.Com are continuing to decipher the truth from the news releases. They believe much of the news is politically slanted to benefit one side or the other, so to benefit their customers the professional staff at DFBA digs deeper to look for the reasons behind the facts. This last week the government released the GDP for the US and showed a .1% decrease. This was much lower than the expected 1 .5 % increase. This number shows the economy is shrinking which is leading the hard-working folks at DebtFreeBankruptcyAttorney.Com to believe an increase in the unemployment rate to follow soon. As the media is pumping the economy due to the Dow hitting 14,000 last week, no one is asking how or why because no one is looking at the rest of the whole picture. A few weeks ago DFBA uncovered a study showing how the income to debt ratios have increased from 50% to 154% over the last four years. After much investigation, DFBA came up with the conclusion that the reason the number of Americans filing bankruptcy has declined is not because the economy is getting better but credit is being made available to people that really can't afford to pay it back. Any growth in the economy is seen as nothing more than debt fueled prosperity. The staff is continuing to maintain a watchful eye on the US debt situation and the fiscal cliff.



DebtFreeBankruptcyAttorney.Com will continue to do diligence unraveling the complex economic numbers and what they mean and report on them on their website. With all the news that has been reported lately, they believe that bankruptcy filing will be in the future for many Americans over the next couple years. DFBA prides itself on providing truthful information to its website visitors and clients. From the way it looks most Americans are trying to kick the can down the road and relying on the news they receive from the mainstream media. For many of these cases, these hard-working average Joe's should be filing for bankruptcy to stop all the craziness but instead are allowed to borrow more money that allows them to rob Peter to pay Paul. At some point in time this will all have to come to an end as the interest alone will eat these folks alive. DebtFreeBankruptcyAttorney.Com wants to reiterate for people not to watch what the stock market is doing to justify their spending or borrowing. Over the next couple years it has been predicted that taxes will increase substantially to help pay for the frivolous spending by the federal government.



The staff at DebtFreeBankruptcyAttorney.Com will continue to strive to maintain their stellar reputation as being a top notch company with their priority on customer service. DebtFreeBankruptcyAttorney.Com was created with the idea of combining the latest technology and information to give the average American an opportunity to be educated on the ever-changing complicated bankruptcy code. Having basic knowledge of the bankruptcy process will help an individual when consulting a bankruptcy attorney regarding their financial situation. The main goal of DFBA since its inception is to put as many Americans as possible on the road to becoming debt free by connecting them with a bankruptcy attorney for advice. The people at DFBA understand the sensitivity of the issue of filing bankruptcy and offer an easy to fill out bankruptcy evaluation form that will put them in touch with a bankruptcy attorney in their area. For those that like the convenience of using the phone, there is a live operator that an individual can be put in touch with using their 24/7 toll-free number. DebtFreeBankruptcyAttorney.Com has committed themselves to helping Americans regain their vision of the American dream and peace of mind for a debt free future.



About DebtFreeBankruptcyAttorney.Com

DebtFreeBankruptcyAttorney.Com is a California Limited Liability Company formed with the assistance of experienced attorneys, paralegals, and other legal professionals, all dedicated to the idea that the average person should be able to easily access a local bankruptcy attorney for a FREE Evaluation of their specific financial situation. If you need legal advice, then only a bankruptcy lawyer can help you. For assistance with your bankruptcy filing options, DebtFreeBankruptcyAttorney.Com is your answer. We are a Christian-based company with the highest standards of honesty and integrity.



“For I know the thoughts that I think toward you”, says the Lord, “thoughts of peace and not of evil, to give you a future and hope.” Jeremiah 29:11



