Declining Solar Photovoltaic Cost to Boost Solar Power in India

Noida, UP -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/08/2013 -- Owing to growing cost of conventional energy and declining cost of solar power, government is now aggressively focusing on solar power to meet the growing demand of power. The major reasons for instant decline were the increased competition between the suppliers and introduction of competitive price design. In fact solar PV is currently competitive in some of the consumers where there dependency is very high on diesel power generation. Besides, this price reduction can also be attributed to the rapid changes in the global solar markets, demand & supply imbalance and the global recession. The price of modules has seen the biggest drop. In addition, the increase in knowledge in solar power plant construction, the pre-operative expenses have reduced significantly.



In their latest research study, “Indian Solar Power Industry Outlook to 2017”, the country’s installed capacity for solar power generation has increased tremendously during the last few years. Rising electricity demand, high irradiation levels, favorable government policies, and huge investments are supporting the growth in the solar industry. The cumulative solar PV-installed capacity in India is projected to grow at a CAGR of 31.5% during 2012-2016.



In the report, we have studied the solar energy industry in terms of product including solar lanterns, solar street lights, and solar home systems, solar pumps etc with their annual sales and market size with forecast till FY 2017. In addition, the report has analyzed some of the top states in the country to further clarify the picture of solar power installation and solar projects sanctioned. State-wise analysis also covers the regulatory environment and recent developments in the various states.



The report highlights the industry performance and future outlook of solar power sector with in-depth analysis of both solar photovoltaic and solar thermal. A section includes various solar product systems such as solar cooker, solar powered telecom towers and rooftops with their major manufacturers. Besides this, the report also covers analysis of various solar technologies related to PV and thermal applications.



A section on emerging market trends is also provided in the solar report as manufacturing of indigenous solar products is on rise, grid parity in India, solar rooftop, declining solar photovoltaic cost etc are well exhibited. In addition, key player’s analysis is also provided to facilitate current market scenario and get accustomed to the existing competition. Recent developments of key players coupled with strategic analysis of their strengths and weaknesses further complete the picture of competitive landscape. In all, the report presents a comprehensive look at the sector’s past, present, and future scenario.



For FREE SAMPLE of this report visit: http://www.rncos.com/Report/IM617.htm



Some of our Related Reports are:



- Indian Solar Energy Market Analysis (http://www.rncos.com/Report/IM328.htm)

- Turkey Wind Sector Analysis (http://www.rncos.com/Report/IM338.htm)

- Indian Wind Energy Sector Analysis (http://www.rncos.com/Report/IM303.htm)



Check Related REPORTS on: http://www.rncos.com/energyutility.htm



ABOUT RNCOS

RNCOS is a leading industry research and consultancy firm incorporated in 2002. As a pioneer in syndicate market research, our vision is to be a global leader in the industry research space by providing research reports and actionable insights to companies across a range of industries such as Healthcare, IT and Telecom and Retail etc. We offer comprehensive industry research studies, bespoke research and consultancy services to Fortune 1000, Trade associations, and Government agencies worldwide.