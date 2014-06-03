Tampa, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/03/2014 -- In 2011 alone, 380 billion photos were taken all across the globe. How can a normal person, store such humongous files without causing threat to his computer? In the advent of these instances come innovations on storage devices. One such example would be compressing huge files for them to fit a computer’s storage system. By compressing data files, they can easily be transported between storage devices. When files were compressed, they can be easily sent through e-mail and can also save a bulk of storage space on one’s computer. One of the remarkable reasons why we need to compress files is because it saves time and space. In this complex world where technology is the main reason why transportation, communication even society moves, time and space are indeed precious commodities we cannot get away with.



In fact, there are numerous data compressors in the market which offers almost the same features. Based on recent reviews, one Data File Compressor on top of the list is WinRAR. Unlike others, it offers a 40-day trial period wherein one can experience the application’s multi-functionality and user-friendly interface. It is considered as the number one data compression software and the most downloaded data compressor on the download.com website. Another good thing about WinRAR is that it will not require a user to download another application to make it work thus, not only reducing space, it also reduces one’s effort in the fight for a clutter-free storage system. Users across the globe describe the application as sleek and speedy and produces work as expected. When a file is accessed using WinRAR, it would open like any other folder should. It lets a user create archive file at the same time protect these compressed files from viruses. Imagine, reducing files and retrieving them easily just the same way it should at the same time protecting these precious files! Probably, this is one of the reasons why WinRAR is the most downloaded data compressor in the market. The 40-day Trial version gives users almost 90% of what the paid version does.



The bottom line is, as long as there are reliable data compressors available in the market even if pictures and files soar to billions and billions each year, we will still be able to save and store those valuable files with just one click through data compressors making file management simple and straightforward.



About WinRAR.com

WinRAR downloader uses a smart installer that will manage the installation of the selected software. In addition to managing the installation of the selected software, the installer will make recommendations for additional free software that one may be interested in. Additional software may include toolbars, browser add-ons, game applications, anti-virus applications, and other types of applications. One is not required to install any additional software to receive the selected software. One can completely remove the program at any time in Windows' Add/Remove Programs.