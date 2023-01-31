New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/31/2023 -- The jungle known as the Stock Market is very elusive to many people who want to learn to invest.



The unnecessary use of jargon and over complication of investing topics are partly to blame for deterring individuals from taking the plunge, points out Magnus Carter.



In his detailed new book, Making More Money for You! Decluttering the Stock Market for Beginners, Carter takes a no-fluff approach and uses easy-to-understand language to explain what he says is a "simple concept."



"To a novice, the stock market is a bunch of scrolling numbers at the bottom of a TV screen. But it has a history going back to the 17th century and hasn't changed much since those days," Carter says.



One topic that gets confused and overcomplicated is what it means to one a stock or share of a company.



"When investing in companies was first introduced, it was only to a select few," Carter adds. "Because of this only the prestigious people could make money this way, and those individuals became very wealthy."



In his book, Carter declutters the stock market and stock exchanges, giving readers fulfilling explanations of stock and share investments, plus step-by-step guidance for investing. He spells out the advantages and long-term benefits, plus the precaution's investors should take to avoid pitfalls. Chapters are filled with tips and tricks to help readers put their money — and their investments — to work.



"This type of investing has given generations the opportunity to make more money than they ever could work in 9-to-5 jobs," Carter says. "Investing in stock exchanges and stock markets will enable you to make more money, and I will give you the knowledge to make the best choices for your situations."



About the Author

Magnus Carter has been in the workforce since he was 12 years old. At age 21, he was working at a diner in New York City when he started to notice that all the customers were wearing nice clothes and jewelry, and driving fancy cars. He asked a gentleman how he could afford all these things. That conversation sparked a fire in Carter and forever changed his outlook on life. He learned that making money wasn't the only thing he needed to do. He needed to use the money he made to make money as well. His passion for investing in a brighter future took him further than he ever dreamed. He has made many mistakes and learned many new skills, and he enjoys sharing this knowledge with others. This is a third book from Carter, following up on his award winning Making More Money for You! Mutual Fund Investing on a Budget for Beginners and Making More Money for You! Decrypting Cryptocurrency: Riding the Data Path to Financial Freedom.



For more information, please visit his YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCv17XlPNeatEHRMsWqgfP6Q.



Also, for other investing tips and strategies you can check Magnus on his radio show at https://www.voiceamerica.com/show/4065



