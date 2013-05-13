Decoding Him Site Gives Women a Behind the Curtain View

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/13/2013 -- When it comes to dating men, it’s not uncommon for a woman to think, “We had a great time together on our date. Why hasn’t he called me?” Even more puzzling is their next thought, “Should I text him?” A big proponent of “taking it slow” and giving men a “love appetizer” Kajay Williams, Product Creator of the Decoding Him System has developed a straight-forward program designed specifically to help women get and enjoy relationships. “Because of their nature, so often women jump the gun with a man and a call it attention or devotion.” said Williams. “I can teach them that with just one small shift women can recognize that tendency and change it successfully with their actions.”



In a complete system comprised of advice from featured experts who have given their wisdom in impressive forums such as WebMD, Huffington Post, USA Today, TEDTalks, Oprah, Fox News, CNN and MSNBC, Williams has summarized their experience and made it available in package form. The package includes lifetime access to the Decoding Him System online.



For more information visit http://decodinghim.com/video-presentation.To connect on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube visit http://facebook.com/decodinghim, http://twitter.com/decodinghim and http://youtube.com/user/decodinghim respectively.



About DecodingHim.com

DecodingHim.com is a website dedicated to help single women who are looking for dating and relationship advice. The goal of the Decoding Him System is to help women create and enjoy amazing and fulfilling long term committed relationships.



Media Contact

Kajay Williams

customerservicedecodinghim@gmail.com

Company Location: Los Angeles, CA

Website Address: http://decodinghim.com/