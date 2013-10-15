Deconstructive Surrealism: New Book Fuses Architecture with Photography to Showcase Compelling Untold 'Story' of Manhattan

Created and compiled by photographer William Quellec, the stunning new book was born out of the ‘Deconstructive Surrealism’ process devised by the artist himself. With one piece of art often requiring hundreds of photographs, days of public records research and up to a year in the art studio, Quellec’s wholly unique works speak engrossing untold tales to their viewers.
Brooklyn, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/15/2013 -- While photography books have been a popular staple of the publishing world for generations, none are perhaps quite as unique or as diligently-created as William Quellec’s ‘Deconstructive Surrealism’. Offering readers a powerful and vivid journey through the island of Manhattan, buildings and their stories come to light with true artistic gusto.
Synopsis:
William Quellec is an artist with an incredible unique vision. He has been photographing for the past ten years as he passed through some cities and countries and then migrated to some others. Now a citizen of the United States and residing in New York he generally describes his work as a connection to landscapes and cityscapes.
In the lather case for example, it is the architectural elements of a structure and their interactions with light, shadow and their environmental surroundings that invite him to have a profound long-term relationship with it. He then spends time, sometimes minutes, sometimes hours, sometimes multiple visits at different times, seasons and trips to photograph the same structure and satisfy his thirst for the curiosity created by the architecture.
He works his surrealist photographs in specific steps. The first is called ‘Deconstruction’. This is the beginning of a process that starts in the field while he envisions a surrealistic form of a structure in his imagination, and then for the image in his mind to become reality in the form of visual art he takes hundred of photographs. The second step of his process that he calls ‘Reconstruction’, happens in his studio where he takes his many photographs frame by frame placing each shot into a new dimension of art. Consequently, this process created by William has been named ‘Deconstructive Surrealism‘ and can take as little as hours and as long as years for some of his art pieces to finish.
Amazingly, it is during this process that he might commit to his relationship with the structure on a deeper level.
As the artist explains, his acquaintance goes far beyond each building’s façade.
“As I develop a more vested interest in the architecture of particular buildings, I start to see them as characters with bold stories to tell. My search for each building’s story often takes me to libraries and public records offices as I gather historical facts. Often, a deep or inspirational story behind each structure’s builders will reveal itself, which I see as a direct influence not only on the city they helped create, but on my work as an artist,” says Quellec.
Continuing, “Unique design touches are often personal hallmarks of each architect; driving me to research and explore the other structures they have worked on. This wasn’t something I planned to do, but rather felt I was lured towards. As I continue to be led by buildings and those behind them, each structure develops its own multi-layered story that can have a profound effect on anyone living in the city. This book tells their story.”
With many years of effort invested in his Deconstructive Surrealism project, Quellec’s work is poised to resonate with readers, artists and critics around the world.
Due to the book’s increasing demand, interested readers are urged to purchase their copies as soon as possible.
‘Deconstructive Surrealism’, published by AuthorHouse, is available now: http://amzn.to/15sX3bE.
More information can be found here: http://www.deconstructivesurrealism.com.
About the Artist:
SOLO EXHIBITS
2009 DECONSTRUCTIVE SURREALISM
bridge gallery, New York, NY
2007 DECONSTRUCTIVE SURREALISM
The Fall collection 2007
“La Boite a Biscuits” New York, NY
2004 DISCOVERY
Salon Ladro. Seattle, WA
2004 WILLIAM QUELLEC
PaperSpace. Seattle, WA
2004 MONTREAL - NEW YORK
Opia Lounge. New York, NY
2004 DIRECTION NEW YORK
Chateau Cremault, Bonneuil-Matour, France.
GROUP EXHIBITS
2010 AWAKE
b Dacia gallery, New York, NY
2004 ART IN ACTION
Queen Anne. Seattle, WA
2004 DREAM WORLD
Local Color. Seattle, WA
2004 7th EXHIBITION in MONTMORILLON
City Hall Mt Morillon, France
2001 NOUVELLE VISION 2001
Marsan College. Montreal, Quebec
SPECIAL EVENTS
2004 Ser ARTE & PARTE _ Auction _
Medellín, Colombia
PRIVATE COLLECTIONS
Fournel-Costa. Paris, France
Chateaux Cremault. Boneuil-Mattours, France
Gustavo Bernal Architectural Collection. Medellín, Colombia
PUBLICATIONS
2013 DECONSTRUCTIVE SURREALISM The Book
2001 Photo Selection Magazine
EDUCATION
2000 _ 2001 Intensive Commercial Photography.
Marsan College. Montreal, Canada.
1999 Black & White, Film Management and Photo Printing
Marsan College. Montreal, Quebec