Deconstructive Surrealism: New Book Fuses Architecture with Photography to Showcase Compelling Untold 'Story' of Manhattan

Brooklyn, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/15/2013 -- While photography books have been a popular staple of the publishing world for generations, none are perhaps quite as unique or as diligently-created as William Quellec’s ‘Deconstructive Surrealism’. Offering readers a powerful and vivid journey through the island of Manhattan, buildings and their stories come to light with true artistic gusto.



Synopsis:



William Quellec is an artist with an incredible unique vision. He has been photographing for the past ten years as he passed through some cities and countries and then migrated to some others. Now a citizen of the United States and residing in New York he generally describes his work as a connection to landscapes and cityscapes.



In the lather case for example, it is the architectural elements of a structure and their interactions with light, shadow and their environmental surroundings that invite him to have a profound long-term relationship with it. He then spends time, sometimes minutes, sometimes hours, sometimes multiple visits at different times, seasons and trips to photograph the same structure and satisfy his thirst for the curiosity created by the architecture.



He works his surrealist photographs in specific steps. The first is called ‘Deconstruction’. This is the beginning of a process that starts in the field while he envisions a surrealistic form of a structure in his imagination, and then for the image in his mind to become reality in the form of visual art he takes hundred of photographs. The second step of his process that he calls ‘Reconstruction’, happens in his studio where he takes his many photographs frame by frame placing each shot into a new dimension of art. Consequently, this process created by William has been named ‘Deconstructive Surrealism‘ and can take as little as hours and as long as years for some of his art pieces to finish.



Amazingly, it is during this process that he might commit to his relationship with the structure on a deeper level.



As the artist explains, his acquaintance goes far beyond each building’s façade.



“As I develop a more vested interest in the architecture of particular buildings, I start to see them as characters with bold stories to tell. My search for each building’s story often takes me to libraries and public records offices as I gather historical facts. Often, a deep or inspirational story behind each structure’s builders will reveal itself, which I see as a direct influence not only on the city they helped create, but on my work as an artist,” says Quellec.



Continuing, “Unique design touches are often personal hallmarks of each architect; driving me to research and explore the other structures they have worked on. This wasn’t something I planned to do, but rather felt I was lured towards. As I continue to be led by buildings and those behind them, each structure develops its own multi-layered story that can have a profound effect on anyone living in the city. This book tells their story.”



With many years of effort invested in his Deconstructive Surrealism project, Quellec’s work is poised to resonate with readers, artists and critics around the world.



Due to the book’s increasing demand, interested readers are urged to purchase their copies as soon as possible.



‘Deconstructive Surrealism’, published by AuthorHouse, is available now: http://amzn.to/15sX3bE.



More information can be found here: http://www.deconstructivesurrealism.com.



About the Artist:



SOLO EXHIBITS



2009 DECONSTRUCTIVE SURREALISM

bridge gallery, New York, NY



2007 DECONSTRUCTIVE SURREALISM

The Fall collection 2007

“La Boite a Biscuits” New York, NY



2004 DISCOVERY

Salon Ladro. Seattle, WA



2004 WILLIAM QUELLEC

PaperSpace. Seattle, WA



2004 MONTREAL - NEW YORK

Opia Lounge. New York, NY



2004 DIRECTION NEW YORK

Chateau Cremault, Bonneuil-Matour, France.



GROUP EXHIBITS



2010 AWAKE

b Dacia gallery, New York, NY



2004 ART IN ACTION

Queen Anne. Seattle, WA



2004 DREAM WORLD

Local Color. Seattle, WA



2004 7th EXHIBITION in MONTMORILLON

City Hall Mt Morillon, France



2001 NOUVELLE VISION 2001

Marsan College. Montreal, Quebec



SPECIAL EVENTS



2004 Ser ARTE & PARTE _ Auction _

Medellín, Colombia



PRIVATE COLLECTIONS



Fournel-Costa. Paris, France

Chateaux Cremault. Boneuil-Mattours, France

Gustavo Bernal Architectural Collection. Medellín, Colombia



PUBLICATIONS

2013 DECONSTRUCTIVE SURREALISM The Book

2001 Photo Selection Magazine



EDUCATION



2000 _ 2001 Intensive Commercial Photography.

Marsan College. Montreal, Canada.



1999 Black & White, Film Management and Photo Printing

Marsan College. Montreal, Quebec