Decorations and Inclusions Market Size, Status and Global Outlook 2019: Barry Callebaut, Cargill, Incorporated, Carroll Industries, Dawn Food Products, Inc., Others

Decorations and inclusions market is expected to grow at a growth rate of 5.91% in the forecast period 2020 to 2027. Development in the production & processing for decorations & inclusions is expected to create new opportunity for the market.



The well-established Key players in the market are: Barry Callebaut, Cargill, Incorporated, Carroll Industries, Dawn Food Products, Inc., Delicia B.V., Dobla, HLR Praline, ICAM S.p.A., Kanegrade Ltd., Orkla., PCB CREATION, Pecan Deluxe Candy Ltd, Ulmer Schokoladen GmbH & Co. KG, Nimbus Foods Ltd, Sweet Dreams, CAREMOLI SPA among other domestic and global players.



Unique structure of the report



Decorations and inclusions are used in food industry to make food more attractive and appealing. They are used in different techniques for decorative purposes. Some of the common types of decorations and inclusions are chocolate sprinkles & inclusions, chocolate shapes, roasted nuts, baked pieces and others.



Growing demand for high quality and decorate bakery products is expected to enhance the market growth. Some of the other factors such as rising demand from food service sectors, increasing popularity of DIY cakes & small bakeries, growing demand for chocolate decorations & inclusions and increasing awareness about health benefits of fruit- and nut-based decorations and inclusions is expected to drive the decorations and inclusions market in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027.



Strict food safety regulations are expected to hamper the market growth in the mentioned forecast period.



Global Decorations and Inclusions Market Scope and Market Size



Decorations and inclusions market is segmented of the basis of end-user, product type and distribution channel. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.



On the end-user, the decorations and inclusions market is segmented into food & beverage processing, bakeries & pastry shops, confectionery shops, restaurants & hotels, household, and others. Food & beverage processing is further segmented into baked goods such as cakes, pastries and sweet biscuits, breakfast cereals, confectionaries such as chocolate confectionaries and sugar confectionaries, ice cream and frozen desserts, snack bars and beverages.

Product type segment of the decorations and inclusions market is divided into chocolate sprinkles and inclusions, chocolate shapes, chocolate cups and shells, sugar sprinkles and inclusions, sugar shapes, preserved/dried fruit pieces, sweetened/caramelised nuts, roasted nuts, baked pieces and sugar pastes & icings.

Distribution channel segment is divided into direct sales/B2B and indirect sales/B2C. The indirect sales/B2C is further divided into intermediate/bulk distributors, brick & mortar retailers and online retailer.



