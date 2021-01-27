New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/27/2021 -- Decorative Concrete Market



Decorative concrete is majorly utilized to give an aesthetic touch to a building. This also forms an integral part of the building's structure. Therefore, this type of concrete plays a crucial role in the construction industry. The architecture of buildings coupled with the construction processes are undergoing major changes; hence, the demand for decorative concrete has increased extensively in the last decade.



Furthermore, the report is furnished with the latest impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market. The pandemic has affected every segment of the market, along with bringing disruption in the supply chain, demands & trends, and financial difficulties. The report covers the initial and future assessment of the COVID-19 impact on the market.



Market Drivers



The rising demand for stamped concrete, majorly to build hotel flooring and other commercial buildings is an important factor leading to a spur in demand. This is most importantly due to the widespread benefits of this segment, like providing a good aesthetic look to the floors, coupled with its resistance to skidding and wear and tear caused by heavy footfall. The rise in promotional activities for green buildings is another driving factor that has resulted in a substantial improvement in the global decorative concrete market. Rising investments in housing developments and rapid industrialization in emerging economies of these regions are expected to fuel the demand for decorative concrete. Decorative concrete improves the aesthetic appeal of an establishment or facility, thereby boosting its demand over the coming years.



Regional Outlook



In the global decorative concrete market, Europe has emerged as the leading segment based on grossed revenues, as seen in the past few years. This is because of the growing housing-based constructions, which have resulted in higher use of decorative concrete both outdoors as well as indoors. Many innovations are also being handled in major countries from the European region in the global decorative concrete market. Another factor that has improved the market's growth in Europe is the increasing implementation of nanotechnology, coupled with other additives, which are added to concrete during manufacturing processes.



Competitive Terrain:



The global Decorative Concrete market has a consolidated presence of a large number of companies that have been performing consistently to achieve optimum market growth. The report comprehensively discusses these companies' current market standing, past performances, demand & supply graphs, sales network, production & consumption patterns, and distribution channels. The report thus points out the effective business approaches undertaken by these market players to build on their market footprint.



The leading companies operating across the global Decorative Concrete market are listed below:



HeidelbergCement AG, Sika AG, Boral Limited, LafargeHolcim Ltd, BASF SE, Bomanite India, Mcknight Custom Concrete, Inc, PPG Industries, Inc., Seacoast Concrete, Deco-Crete, LLC, and among others.



Product Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



Stamped Concrete



Stained Concrete



Polished Concrete



Engraving Concrete



Others



Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



Floors



Patios



Driveways & sidewalks



Walls



Ceiling



End-User Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



Industrial



Commercial



Residential



