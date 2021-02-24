Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/24/2021 -- The study segments the Decorative Concrete industry in light of major classification such as product type, potential markets, application, and end-user.



decorative concrete market is expected to reach a market size of USD 26.99 Billion at a steady CAGR of 6.1% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. The decorative concrete market is witnessing increased demand due to the rising trend of remodeling and renovation to improve aesthetics of outdoor and indoor structures in residential and non-residential sectors. Increase in household and commercial spending and shift in consumer preference towards enhancement of aesthetic appeal of such structures is projected to drive growth of the decorative concrete market.



Research Methodology



Data triangulation and market breakdown

Research assumptions Research data including primary and secondary data

Primary data includes breakdown of primaries and key industry insights

Secondary data includes key data from secondary sources



Key players in the market include 3M Company, BASF SE, PPG Industries, Inc., DuPont, Arkema S.A., Ultratech Cement Limited, The Sherwin Williams Company, Huntsman International LLC, Boral Limited, and Sika AG.



Significant driving forces shaping the future of the Decorative Concrete market for the forecast period 2020 – 2027 find a special mention in the study and are backed by a real-time statistics. Thorough segmentation of the industry by type, application, classification, and geography works as an impetus towards increasing the sale figures and boosting business prospects alongside the hindrances that often restrict the industry's growth. In addition, bifurcation of the market on the basis of consumption volume, customer preference, end-user, and production capacity is explained through important resources including but not limited to charts, graphic images, and tables.



Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Stained Concrete

Colored Concrete

Stamped Concrete

Epoxy Concrete

Polished Concrete

Concrete overlays

Others



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Walls

Floors

Pool Decks

Driveways & Sidewalks

Patios

Others



End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Residential

Non-residential



Decorative Concrete Market Segmentation by Regions:



North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Knowing the trends influencing the industry performance



Stakeholders, marketing executives and business owners planning to refer a market research report can use this study to design their offerings and understand how competitors attract their potential customers and manage their supply and distribution channels. When tracking the trends researchers have made a conscious effort to analyze and interpret the consumer behaviour. Besides, the research helps product owners to understand the changes in culture, target market as well as brands so they can draw the attention of the potential customers more effectively.



Objectives of the Report:



Study of the global Decorative Concrete market size by key regions, types, and applications with reference to historical data (2017-2018) and forecast (2020-2027)

Industrial structure analysis of the Decorative Concrete market by identification of various sub-segments

Extensive analysis of key market players along with their SWOT analysis

Competitive landscape benchmarking

Analysis of Decorative Concrete market based on growth trends, futuristic outlook, and contribution to the total growth of the market

Analysis of drivers, constraints, opportunities, challenges, and risks in the global Decorative Concrete market

Comprehensive analysis of competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and other strategic alliances



Table of Content



Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Research Sources



1.4.1. Primary



1.4.2. Secondary



1.4.3. Paid Sources



1.5. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2020-2028



Chapter 3. Key Insights



Chapter 4. Decorative Concrete Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Decorative Concrete Market Material Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Industrial Outlook



4.2.1. Market indicators analysis



4.2.2. Market drivers analysis



4.2.2.1. Increasing demand for stamped concrete for flooring applications



4.2.2.2. Rise in demand for green buildings



4.2.3. Market restraints analysis



4.2.3.1. High volatility in raw materials



4.3. Technological Insights



4.4. Regulatory Framework



4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis



4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis



4.7. Price trend Analysis



4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis



Continue…!



