Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/15/2021 -- The global decorative concrete market is expected to reach a market size of USD 26.99 Billion at a steady CAGR of 6.1% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. The decorative concrete market is witnessing increased demand due to the rising trend of remodeling and renovation to improve aesthetics of outdoor and indoor structures in residential and non-residential sectors. Increase in household and commercial spending and shift in consumer preference towards enhancement of aesthetic appeal of such structures is projected to drive growth of the decorative concrete market.



Growing usage of decorative concrete in residential sectors is due to various benefits it provides. It is cost-effective, low maintenance, and can be customized according to specific requirement of the customer.



Get a sample of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/530



Key Highlights of Report



In June 2019, Government of Wichita in Kansas, U.S., announced construction of six new swimming pools and splash pads. These pools will be decorated with decorative concrete to improve visual appeal and safety of pools. The project has a budget of USD 20 million and was ready by Memorial Day 2020.

Stamped concrete, also known as imprinted or textured concrete, replicates flagstone, slate, brick, and even wood. The variety of color and pattern choices make it popular for beautifying pool decks, patios, driveways, and more. It is also an affordable paving option with less maintenance.

The flooring segment accounted for the largest revenue share among the application segments in 2020. Decorative concrete will be able to replace traditional flooring system, such as plywood and tiles, due to its longevity and durability. Growing demand for enhanced aesthetics of the floor is driving growth of this segment.

Key players in the market include 3M Company, BASF SE, PPG Industries, Inc., DuPont, Arkema S.A., Ultratech Cement Limited, The Sherwin Williams Company, Huntsman International LLC, Boral Limited, and Sika AG.



Decorative Concrete Market Segmentation:



Emergen Research has segmented the global decorative concrete market on the basis of type, application, end-use, and region:



Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Stained Concrete

Colored Concrete

Stamped Concrete

Epoxy Concrete

Polished Concrete

Concrete overlays

Others



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Walls

Floors

Pool Decks

Driveways & Sidewalks

Patios

Others



End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Residential

Non-residential



The research study also offers insights into various regulatory frameworks and evaluates the growth of the industry in each key region of the world. The report also provides an assessment of the micro and macro-economic factors influencing the growth of the market in the mentioned regions. The global Decorative Concrete market is segmented into the following based on the key regions of the world:



North America (U.S., Canada)



Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)



Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)



Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)



Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Request customization of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/530



Key Factors influencing market remuneration:



The global Decorative Concrete market report includes a detailed study of the product spectrum of the market and further describes the different product types, including One-sided, Two-sided, and Others.

The report zeroes in on the overall market dynamics and presents information with regard to the producers and distributors, manufacturing cost structure, and downstream buyers.

Details pertaining to the expected growth rate, industry share, revenue accumulated, and product segmentation are depicted in this report.

The application landscape of the global Decorative Concrete market can be categorized into For Human, For Animals, and Others.

The study further examines the industry share and product demand of each application, coupled with the predicted growth patterns of the various application segments.

Other vital factors, such as market concentration ratio and raw material processing rate, have also been covered under the latest study.



Table of Content



Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2020-2028

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Decorative Concrete Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Decorative Concrete Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Increasing demand for stamped concrete for flooring applications

4.2.2.2. Rise in demand for green buildings

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. High volatility in raw materials

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis



Chapter 5. Decorative Concrete Market By Type Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion)

5.1. Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2020 & 2028

5.1.1. Stained Concrete

5.1.2. Colored Concrete

5.1.3. Stamped Concrete

5.1.4. Epoxy Concrete

5.1.5. Polished Concrete

5.1.6. Concrete overlays

5.1.7. Others



CONTINUED..!!



To read more about this report, visit @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/decorative-concrete-market



Thank you for reading our report. For further information, please connect with us to know more about the customization feature. Our team will work towards providing you a report well suited to your requirements.



About Emergen Research



Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.



Contact Us:



Eric Lee



Corporate Sales Specialist



Emergen Research | Web: www.emergenresearch.com



Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756



E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com



Facebook | LinkdIn | Twitter | Blogs



Read Full Press Release: https://www.emergenresearch.com/press-release/global-decorative-concrete-market