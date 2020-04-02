Decorative Concrete Market Top Trends 2020 by Global Leaders CEMEX, UltraTech Cement, Boral, LafargeHolcim Ltd, HeidelbergCement AG, River Sands Pty Ltd

Selbyville, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/02/2020 -- Palpable shift in architectural trends is slated to spur decorative concrete market share as consumers become more inclined toward sophisticated and organic design. Complementing sustainability issue, consumers are embracing energy efficient and reliable alternatives. Nevertheless, with coloring, polishing, embossing and etching, decorative concrete also complements the aesthetic appeal of buildings.



Of late, robust growth witnessed in construction industry underpinned by infrastructural development activities has impelled decorative concrete market trends. Prominently, residential and commercial buildings are doing away with formal architectural and adopting rustic and casual setting. Moreover, demand for cost-effective and distinctive floor solutions has led manufacturers to introduce consumer-centric color, texture and multiple color shades to embellish the interior design. Stakeholders believe these factors to redefine decorate concrete market outlook.



Floors are set to fuel decorative concrete market size as their application in residential and commercial spaces has observed a notable uptick in recent years. Needless to say, concrete floors are amalgamated with multitude of aggregates which improve functional capability through high foot traffic, warranting high degree of abrasion and slip resistance properties. Meanwhile, walls are anticipated to witness moderate growth in the wake of an upsurge witnessed in the use of precast concrete as suspended concrete wall panels.



Exposed concrete is likely to garner substantial decorative concrete market share in the wake of features such as high durability and aesthetic appeal associated with the product. Exposed concrete demands minimal long-term maintenance and care and provides an array of design choices. Besides, exceptional heat ventilation properties have made exposed concrete highly sought-after among the end-users.



APAC decorative concrete market forecast looks bright as emerging countries such as India and China are experiencing an unprecedented growth in the infrastructural investments and government incentives for residential sectors. For instance, China announced to invest US$ 100 billion in June 2019 to renovate and reconstruct 6.26 million shantytown units, 300,000 public rental houses and 1.9 million dilapidated houses.



Competitive landscape alludes that prominent players are emphasizing raw material procurement capabilities expansion to offset the reliance on third-party raw material suppliers. For instance, Boral announced the upgrade completion of Orange Grove in Perth, Western Australia (WA) in May 2019. Securing a major resource in WA, the US$ 33 million expansion will apparently lead to 30% surge in efficiency.



Mounting concern on environmental implications may mar the growth of decorative concrete market. According to the National Ready Mixed Concrete Association, concrete production emits more than 0.93 pounds of carbon dioxide for one pound of concrete. As such, rising call to curb CO2 emission has not gone well with the industry growth. Accordingly, stakeholders are introducing products that will be in line with green construction and boost energy savings.



The major industry players include LafargeHolcim Ltd, HeidelbergCement AG, Boral, CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V., UltraTech Cement Ltd, Breedon Group plc, U.S. Concrete, Inc., Vicat, Summit Materials, WG Wearne Limited, RDC Concrete (India) Pvt Ltd, Oyak Beton, Martin Marietta Materials Inc, CRH plc, River Sands Pty Ltd



