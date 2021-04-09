New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/09/2021 -- The global decorative concrete market is forecast to reach USD 15.35 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Decorative concrete can be applied on new or existing surfaces. This concrete is available in a wide range of choices of designs, color, and texture combinations. Numerous application methods are possible as well, including thin stamp overlays, acid staining, and splatter texture. They can even mimic natural stone.



The increasing residential construction activities across the globe, coupled with the rising population, are propelling the growth of the market. Rapid urbanization and industrialization will also drive the demand for decorative concrete during the forecast period. Construction Industry is a booming industry and is expected to remain so with the continuation of the development process, especially in the developing countries. Moreover, the rising investments in smart cities in the emerging economies will also boost the demand for decorative concrete worldwide.



Furthermore, the report is furnished with the latest impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market. The pandemic has affected every segment of the market, along with bringing disruption in the supply chain, demands & trends, and financial difficulties. The report covers the initial and future assessment of the COVID-19 impact on the market.



Further key findings from the report suggest



Among the product types, floors account for the largest market share of ~25% in the year 2018 and are anticipated to witness the fastest growth of 6.3% during the forecast period. Decorative concrete floors are completely customizable and provide a great alternative to traditional floorings such as carpet, linoleum, tile, wood, stone, or marble. Color choices, patterns, textures, and finish options combine for limitless design possibilities.



Moreover, concrete is exceptionally long-lasting, durable, and easy to maintain. Applying a decorative treatment on existing concrete subfloors is an affordable and environmentally friendly option.



Europe held the largest market share of ~31% in the year 2018. High construction & infrastructure spending are majorly escalating the demand for decorative concrete.



Firms working to spread decorative concrete globally have been focusing on building a market in Europe. The cement and concrete sector in Europe also plays an important role in the global decorative concrete market growth. Moreover, the increase in public spending has led to dedicated investments in the infrastructure and construction industry



Based on the regions, the report covers the following regions:



North America (U.S.A., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Competitive Terrain:



The global Decorative Concrete market has a consolidated presence of a large number of companies that have been performing consistently to achieve optimum market growth. The report comprehensively discusses these companies' current market standing, past performances, demand & supply graphs, sales network, production & consumption patterns, and distribution channels. The report thus points out the effective business approaches undertaken by these market players to build on their market footprint.



The leading companies operating across the global Decorative Concrete market are listed below:



HeidelbergCement AG, Sika AG, Boral Limited, LafargeHolcim Ltd, BASF SE, Bomanite India, Mcknight Custom Concrete, Inc, PPG Industries, Inc., Seacoast Concrete, Deco-Crete, LLC, and among others.



Product Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



Stamped Concrete



Stained Concrete



Polished Concrete



Engraving Concrete



Others



Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



Floors



Patios



Driveways & sidewalks



Walls



Ceiling



End-User Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



Industrial



Commercial



Residential



Radical Features of the Decorative Concrete Market Report:



Valuable insights into the Decorative Concrete market to impart an in-depth understanding of the business verticle



An 8-year forecast estimation along with an analysis of key elements of the market



Technological advancements, regulatory framework, and recent developments covered in the report



Growth analysis and projections until 2027



Statistical analysis of the key players operating in the Decorative Concrete industry



