Decorative Paints & Coatings market is forecasted to grow at a rate of 4.35% from USD 68.69 Billion in 2019 to USD 96.43 Billion in 2027.
New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/22/2020 -- The implementation of decorative paints and coatings enhances the aesthetic appeal of the construction structure. The primary application of decorative paints and coatings includes the prevention of water seepage, cracks, and fungus and algae. The decorative paints and coatings market's growth is likely to occur at 4.35% rate of CAGR during 2020-2027, touching a valuation of USD 96.43 billion by 2027. The market was valued USD 68.69 billion in the year 2019.
Avail the inside scoop of the Sample report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/3312
Market Drivers:
Surging demand for high performance coatings in the construction sector and fast advancements in technology have attributed to the significant market growth. Moreover, many developing countries have drawn investments in the construction of residential and commercial buildings; subsequently, a high surge in demand for paints and coatings has been noticed in such economies. This factor is fostering the market growth. Owing to several benefits such as protection against moisture, UV radiations, environmental effects, and microorganisms, decorative paints and coatings have become essential for adding quality to the infrastructure. Such benefits are also accelerating market growth. Furthermore, the growing need for remodeling old commercial buildings and housings, and increasing preferences of a considerable population in restructuring houses are responsible for escalating demand in the market.
Companies considered and profiled in this market study:
The Akzo Nobel N.V., Sherwin-Williams Company, PPG Industries, Inc., BASF SE, Asian Paints Limited, RPM International Inc., Jotun Group, Masco Corporation, Nippon Paint Holdings Co., LTD., and Kansai Paint Co., LTD., have been profiled in the report. They are the major manufacturers of the product.
For better understanding of the report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Decorative Paints and Coatings market on the basis of Resin Type, Technology, Product, application, and region:
Resin Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)
Acrylic
Alkyd
Vinyl
Polyurethane
Others
Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)
Waterborne
Solvent-borne
Powder Coating
Buy now @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/checkout-form/3312
Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)
Emulsions
Wood Coatings (Varnishes, Stains)
Enamels
Others
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)
Residential
Non-Residential
Regional Analysis
The Asia Pacific region has registered the highest market share due to rising urbanization, along with increasing investments in infrastructure. Moreover, the rising disposable income of a considerable population residing in this region has also contributed substantially to market growth. Other regions, such as Europe and North America, are also witnessing a steady growth in the market, owing to the demand for aesthetic appeal, fast renovations of buildings, and distinct constructions activities.
Ask for discount @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/3312
Reasons to buy this market intelligence report:
Detailed market evaluation both at regional and global levels.
Significant changes in market scenario, along with an extensive competitive analysis.
Classification of the industry based on product type, application, and region.
Market segments segregated on the basis of type, application, and geography.
Comprehensive analysis of the historical data and contemporary market scenario to infer industry size, volume, share, growth, and sales.
Investigation of significant developments in the market dynamics.
Niche market segments and regions.
Table of Content:
Chapter 1. Market Synopsis
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics
Chapter 4. Decorative Paints & Coatings Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis
Chapter 5. Decorative Paints & Coatings by Product Type Insights & Trends
Chapter 6. Decorative Paints & Coatings by Material Type Insights & Trends
Chapter 7. Decorative Paints & Coatings by Application Insights & Trends
Chapter 8. Decorative Paints & Coatings Market Regional Outlook
Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape
Chapter 10. Company Profiles
Continued…
Request for customization @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/3312
About Reports and Data
Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client's make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market.
Thank you for reading our report. For further inquiry, please connect with us, and our team will make sure the report is customized according to your requirements.