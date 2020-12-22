New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/22/2020 -- The implementation of decorative paints and coatings enhances the aesthetic appeal of the construction structure. The primary application of decorative paints and coatings includes the prevention of water seepage, cracks, and fungus and algae. The decorative paints and coatings market's growth is likely to occur at 4.35% rate of CAGR during 2020-2027, touching a valuation of USD 96.43 billion by 2027. The market was valued USD 68.69 billion in the year 2019.



Market Drivers:



Surging demand for high performance coatings in the construction sector and fast advancements in technology have attributed to the significant market growth. Moreover, many developing countries have drawn investments in the construction of residential and commercial buildings; subsequently, a high surge in demand for paints and coatings has been noticed in such economies. This factor is fostering the market growth. Owing to several benefits such as protection against moisture, UV radiations, environmental effects, and microorganisms, decorative paints and coatings have become essential for adding quality to the infrastructure. Such benefits are also accelerating market growth. Furthermore, the growing need for remodeling old commercial buildings and housings, and increasing preferences of a considerable population in restructuring houses are responsible for escalating demand in the market.



Companies considered and profiled in this market study:



The Akzo Nobel N.V., Sherwin-Williams Company, PPG Industries, Inc., BASF SE, Asian Paints Limited, RPM International Inc., Jotun Group, Masco Corporation, Nippon Paint Holdings Co., LTD., and Kansai Paint Co., LTD., have been profiled in the report. They are the major manufacturers of the product.



For better understanding of the report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Decorative Paints and Coatings market on the basis of Resin Type, Technology, Product, application, and region:



Resin Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



Acrylic

Alkyd

Vinyl

Polyurethane

Others



Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



Waterborne

Solvent-borne

Powder Coating



Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



Emulsions

Wood Coatings (Varnishes, Stains)

Enamels

Others



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



Residential

Non-Residential

Regional Analysis



The Asia Pacific region has registered the highest market share due to rising urbanization, along with increasing investments in infrastructure. Moreover, the rising disposable income of a considerable population residing in this region has also contributed substantially to market growth. Other regions, such as Europe and North America, are also witnessing a steady growth in the market, owing to the demand for aesthetic appeal, fast renovations of buildings, and distinct constructions activities.



