New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/26/2021 -- The Global Decorative Paints & Coatings market is forecasted to grow at a rate of 4.35% from USD 68.69 Billion in 2019 to USD 96.43 Billion in 2027. The main application of decorative paints and coatings is the prevention of cracks, water seepage, fungus, and algae; the implementation increases the aesthetic appeal of the structure.



The high growth in the decorative paints and coatings sector is due to the high demand in the construction sector and further technological advancements. The developing economies invest majorly in the construction sector, which is expected to drive the demand for decorative paints and coatings market.



Key participants include:



The Akzo Nobel N.V., Sherwin-Williams Company, PPG Industries, Inc., BASF SE, Asian Paints Limited, RPM International Inc., Jotun Group, Masco Corporation, Nippon Paint Holdings Co., LTD., and Kansai Paint Co. LTD., have been profiled in the report. They are the major manufacturers of the product.



Objectives of the study:



Our panel of expert analysts specializing in the value chain has conducted an exhaustive, industry-wide study to offer readers accurate insights into the future of the Decorative Paints & Coatings market and give key market players authentic information derived via both primary and secondary sources of data collection. Additionally, the report also comprises of inputs from our consultants, which can help companies make the most of the available market opportunities. It also offers a detailed breakdown of the sales of Decorative Paints & Coatings and the factors that could potentially influence the growth of the industry. The information provided in this report will be able to help readers capitalize on the available growth prospects.



For better understanding of the report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Decorative Paints and Coatings market on the basis of Resin Type, Technology, Product, application, and region:



Resin Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



Acrylic

Alkyd

Vinyl

Polyurethane

Others



Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



Waterborne

Solvent-borne

Powder Coating



Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



Emulsions

Wood Coatings (Varnishes, Stains)

Enamels

Others



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



Residential

Non-Residential



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

MEA

Latin America



The report emphasizes the following key questions



Q.1. What are the most lucrative and promising growth prospects for the market?



Q.2. Which sectors are expected to deliver a high growth rate and which industry aspects come into play in this advancement?



Q.3. Which geographies are estimated to exhibit the highest growth and the underlying causes?



Q.4. Which factors are impacting the future of the market and what are the driving factors?



Q.5. What are the hurdles and challenges curtailing the industry's growth in the forecast period?



Table of Content:



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018-2027



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. Decorative Paints & Coatings Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Decorative Paints & Coatings Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Increasing organic food consumption



Continued…



