What is Decorative Paper?

The decorative paper is a high-quality special paper that is bonded to a suitable substrate such as special synthetic resins and wood composites. Decorative Papers impregnated with resin have gained wide acceptance as facing materials for industrial grade particleboard. The decorative paper is a type of surface material for decorative applications, and after several further processing steps, decorative paper is mainly used in the construction and renovation, furniture, and interior-design industries both for aesthetical purposes and technical purposes. The decorative paper market shows a healthy growth driven by increased demand from the Furniture, Shopfitting, Construction, and other segments in the forecast period.

Market Drivers

- Increasing Decorative Laminates Globally

- Rising Disposable Income of Consumers in Developing Countries



Market Trend

- Rising Inclination of People towards House Décor in Urban Areas of Emerging Economies



Opportunities

- Increasing Demand from Construction and Renovation Sector



The Decorative Papersegments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

Type (Mica Sheet, Wood Fiber, Pure Paper, Non-woven, Others), Application (Household Use, Commercial Use), Distribution Channel (OEM, Company Supplier, Wholesaler, Others)



Analytical Market Highlights & Approach:

The Decorative Paper Market report provides the rigorously studied and evaluated data of the top industry players and their scope in the market by means of several analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porters five forces analysis, feasibility study, SWOT analysis, and ROI analysis have been practiced reviewing the growth&operational efficiency of the key players operating in the market.



On the basis of geographical regions, the Decorative PaperMarket is segmented broadly into Latin America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific. The global market is still in its exploratory stage in most of the regions but it holds the promising potential to flourish steadily in coming years. The major companies investing in this market are situated in Canada, U.K., and the US, India, China and some more countries of Asia Pacific region. Consequently, Asia Pacific, North America, and Western Europe are estimated to hold more than half of the market shares, collectively in coming years.



