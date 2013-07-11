Decrease the Dependency on Glasses or Contact Lenses with Assurance of Braverman Eye Center

Hallandale Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/11/2013 -- With the guidance of multiple board-certified Ophthalmologists, the Braverman Eye Center implements the Allegretto Wave Eye-Q 400 excimer laser in their clinic and perform the LASIK procedure in their own humidity-controlled operating room.



Laser vision correction LASIK is a surgical procedure performed with an excimer laser to help people who are near sighted, far sighted or those with astigmatism reduce refractive errors and decrease their dependency on corrective eye wear or contact lenses.



One of the representatives at the Braverman Eye Center stated, “Many Lasik patients from Ft. Lauderdale and Miami have benefited from the technology used by our well-known surgeons at the Braverman Eye Center. Our renowned doctor Stanley Braverman has performed thousands of LASIK Vision Correction Procedures in South Florida and Ft. Lauderdale and has performed successful LASIK Surgery in Miami.”



The company is also offering Custom Bladeless LASIK at $1,895 Per Eye which could save you up to $2210 for both eyes. Due to the overwhelming response, the company has extended this offer till June 30, 2013. Using state-of-the-art All Laser Wavefront Optimized Technology instead of the older technology with a razor blade, Dr. Stan Braverman himself is involved in every step of each client’s pre-op and operative laser procedure.



About Braverman Eye Center

Since 1973 The Braverman Eye Center, located in Hallandale Beach, Florida, has been serving the eye needs of the community. Know as premium South Florida LASIK and Laser Vision Correction center and have helped thousands of South Florida and LASIK Miami, epi-LASIK and PRK corrective eye surgery patients. Laser Vision Correction LASIK is done in their state of the art laser surgical facility, featuring the premium Liebert System for humidity and temperature control, allowing for excellent vision results and low enhancement rates. To know more visit: http://www.bravermaneyecenter.com