Dedicated Outdoor Air System (DOAS) Market Growing USD 5.9 Billion by 2027

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/25/2022 -- The dedicated outdoor air system (DOAS) market is expected to grow from USD 3.9 million in 2022 to USD 5.9 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period.



DOAS is witnessing rapid growth in the residential and commercial verticals due to the increasing development of real estate globally. This is one of the key factors expected to drive market growth during the forecast period. However, implementation of DOAS involves heavy customizations, making them complex equipment, which may pose a challenge to market growth.



DOAS units circulate fresh air into the building independent of heating or cooling efforts. Contrary to conventional heating and cooling systems, DOAS facilitates outdoor air conditioning before entering the comfort conditioning equipment. It does not control the temperature in the space, but provides clean, filtered, conditioned air to the space near room-neutral conditions. Several units, including rooftop units (RTUs), draw ventilation air directly from the outside into the unit. DOAS is viewed as a key HVAC equipment for the green building evolution leading to higher adoption, especially in the commercial vertical.



Demand for DOAS in the commercial vertical is expected to be the highest due to the increasing efforts to reduce carbon footprint, booming construction and development projects post-pandemic, stricter building rules, and efforts to reduce building maintenance expenses. The HVAC system consumes high energy in commercial places, about 30% of the energy. Replacing a traditional HVAC system with an advanced and energy-efficient DOAS can help save energy. Concerns over the environmental impact and rising energy prices have necessitated the use of energy-efficient DOAS in commercial spaces. Consequentially, the commercial vertical is estimated to witness the highest growth during the forecast period. Some of the industries that essentially require DOAS equipment are healthcare, education, government, airports, and retail. For instance, the use of DOAS in healthcare helps maintain indoor air quality and temperature, provide fresh air, remove contaminants from the air, and maintain humidity levels.



The DOAS market is segmented into four regions—North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest share of the DOAS market during the forecast period. Among key countries such as China, Japan, and South Korea, China is likely the major contributor to the growth of the DOAS market in Asia Pacific. Due to heavy investments and growing infrastructure development activities, China is expected to provide ample opportunities to players in the DOAS market in the coming years. China has a strong demand for DOAS to meet the rising need for energy consumption; the government is coming up with various initiatives to promote efficient energy consumption practices, driving the demand for DOAS in the country. For instance, in 2020, China's '14th Five-Year Plan' proposal demanded that local governments accelerate the promotion of green and low-carbon development.