Dedicated Real Estate Agent Mark Goedert Integrates IDX Solution Onto His Professional Website, Simplifying the Online Property Search

Eugene, OR -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/22/2013 -- iPhone-enabled property searches are now possible on the website of agent Mark Goedert, thanks to IDX, Inc. and the amazing and innovative IDX Broker software. Goedert can now display thousands of Lenawee County MLS (LCMLS) listings on his website, which is now synced with an application to make searching for homes on-the-go monumentally easier. The IDX solution Goedert now employs has forever revolutionized the online property search for home seekers and real estate professionals alike.



Finding a property online was once complicated and time consuming, but now with the IDX synced website Goedert hosts, potential buyers can experience the simple and easy-to-use search functions on his website. These features, including the comprehensive and thorough advanced search tool, allow buyers to customize their own search parameters, which work to simultaneously narrow and focus the LCMLS listings. By searching based on area, school district or view, potential buyers have the ability to find their dream home on their own. Never before has such a dynamic online real estate search been so accessible and simple.



An administrative login page gives Goedert access to the tools necessary to manage his real estate website. He can connect with clients, view their search preferences and even grow his business with the client lead generation system he receives with IDX Broker. The innovative IDX solution Goedert employs has dramatically simplified his job, by making it so easy for him to conduct business online through his IDX-enabled website.



About Mark Goedert

Mark Goedert is the owner and principal broker with Mark Goedert Real Estate of Adrian, Michigan.



About IDX, Inc.

Based in Eugene, Oregon, IDX Inc. is nationally known as a leading provider of real estate search applications. IDX, Inc. actively manages more than $1 trillion worth of active listings data from more than 500 individual Multiple Listings Services (MLS). IDX, Inc. provides integrated IDX software, customizable listing search utilities and lead management tools for real estate based websites (IDX Broker). In addition to the primary web-based software, IDX also provides an integrated WordPress widget for use in WordPress based blogs and websites (IDX Broker Wordpress Plugin) as well as a dedicated mobile application available for the iPhone and iPad (myAgent IDX). The entire suite of real estate software available from IDX is easy to manage and maintain and helps real estate professionals display real estate data from their multiple listing service (MLS) regardless of their technical ability. For more information on all the services provided by IDX, Inc., please visit http://www.idxbroker.com .