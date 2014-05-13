Dedicated Real Estate Broker Michael DeLuca Brings Ease and Efficiency to Online Property Search for Wisconsin Buyers

Eugene, OR -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/13/2014 -- IDX, LLC and Michael DeLuca revolutionized the online real estate search for Kenosha, Wisconsin prospective buyers. As a member of the Metro Milwaukee MLS (MetroMLS), DeLuca has long had access to thousands of local property listings. Now, his clients can search with the same levels of accessibility once reserved only for real estate agents and broker, thanks to the IDX Broker software DeLuca has enabled for his website. Finding a home online has never been easier for those looking to purchase a property around Kenosha.



Not only does the IDX solution DeLuca host integrate thousands of MetroMLS listings seamlessly onto his website, it also syncs five unique search functions to his page. The powerful advanced search allows home seekers to select the area, view, topography and architectural style they desire in a home, making it easier than ever for a buyer to be matched with the property of their dreams on the website of DeLuca. Mortgage calculators, virtual tours and appointment schedulers make it easier than ever for home seekers to save time and energy throughout their real estate search.



Through a personal administrative login page, DeLuca can access all of the behind-the-scenes tools that he needs to customize every page of his website. Here, he can edit the CSS and global wrappers of his site, designing a unique look and professional branding for his online business. DeLuca can not only manage his website and the functionality of his search page, but also market his listings online by creating RSS feeds, dynamic title tags and custom XML codes, which syndicate his listings across the real estate marketplace.



About Michael DeLuca

Michael DeLuca is a real estate broker with Michael DeLuca Realty of Kenosha, Wisconsin.



About IDX, LLC

Based in Eugene, Ore., IDX, LLC is nationally known as a leading provider of real estate search applications. IDX, LLC actively manages more than $1 trillion worth of active listing data from more than 550 individual Multiple Listings Services (MLS). IDX, LLC provides integrated IDX software, customizable listing search utilities and lead management tools for real estate based websites (IDX Broker ). In addition to the primary web-based software, IDX also provides an integrated WordPress widget for use in WordPress based blogs and websites (IDX Broker Wordpress Plugin ), as well as HTML Mobile Optimized Pages for all mobile devices. The entire suite of real estate software available from IDX is easy to manage and maintain and helps real estate professionals display real estate data from their Multiple Listing Service (MLS) regardless of their technical ability. For more information on all the services provided by IDX, LLC, please visit www.idxbroker.com.